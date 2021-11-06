Bigg Boss 15 has kept the viewers hooked to their reality show with their daily dose of drama, fights, and much more. Well, it seems as equation inside the house will change drastically after the dramatic entry of wild card contestants - Raqesh Bapat and . It was a sweet surprise for Shamitam but Raqesh and Neha's entry into the show will change everyone's game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz or Miesha Iyer – who should become the new captain of the house? Vote now

In the recent promo, Neha Bhasin reveals the true sides of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to Shamita. In the video, Neha is seen asking Nishant Bhat about Karan as she says, 'Karan Kundrra ki shakal kyun utri hui hai mujhe dekh ke'. Neha even talks to Shamita and tells her that 'Karan jo hai, wo munh pe nahi bol raha hai. Kisi ka nahi hai wo yahan par'. Later, Shamita asks about Tejasswi and Neha replies, 'Wo bhi kisi ki nahi hai yaha pe. Made for each other'.

Take a look at the new promo -