Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal is all set to participate in 's reality show Bigg Boss season 15. The handsome contestant Pratik managed to win hearts with his charming personality and straightforward nature. He is now all set to participate in Bigg Boss 15 and set the house on fire with his stint.

Before Pratik entered, hosted the Bigg Boss OTT show he revealed that his motive is to win the hearts of the audiences. The young lad has not made any strategies before entering the house but said that he will just chill and not plan anything. Moreover, he even said that he wants to be real and showcase his honest, truthful side to the viewers.

The actor even said that his only aim or strategy for surviving in the Bigg Boss house is winning hearts which is more important than winning the trophy on the show. Pratik's statement about winning hearts will surely leave you stunned. He was even quoted saying, 'Once you win hearts, it does not matter if you win the show or not. It has happened that Bigg Boss winners are nowhere to be seen and people who were first and second runners up have achieved great success'.

Pratik was the first confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss season 15. Apart from him, several popular celebs will be seen participating in the show Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht, Simba Nagpal, and Afsana Khan. The show will premiere on October 2 at 9.30 pm on Colors.