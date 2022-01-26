Bigg Boss season 15 is gearing towards its finale. After and Abhijit Bichukle's eviction from the house, now Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, , Nishant Bhatt, , Pratik Sehajpal and are in the final week. The contestants are trying their best to win audiences' hearts with their game plans. Contestant Tejasswi who was part of the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi had won hearts with her bindass nature and bubbly personality. Also Read - Naagin 6: Shaheer Sheikh's special cameo, Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal lead roles — 7 updates that are going VIRAL

Currently, Tejasswi is making headlines for her relationship with Karan. Their fans are in love with their chemistry and have named them #TejRan. who is the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi is rooting for Tejasswi and the two shared a great rapport in the stunt-based reality show. In the show, Rohit was seen pulling Tejasswi's leg with his unique pranks. The director spoke about Tejasswi and was quoted by TellyChakkar saying, "I want Tejasswi to win this show because she is very entertaining and a strong contestant. I love her humour."

Not just Rohit Shetty, but Tejasswi's fans are supporting her and are praying for her win. Bigg Boss 15 finale will happen on January 29 - 30. Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.