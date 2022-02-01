Tejasswi Prakash bagged the Bigg Boss 15's winner's trophy along with Rs. 40 lakhs. Fans were disappointed as they wanted Pratik Sehajpal to win the show. Former Bigg Boss contestants were also rooting for Pratik and were eagerly waiting for him to lift the trophy. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan expressed her doubt over Tejasswi's victory. Gauahar took to her Twitter and wrote, "LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all. #bb15 there is only one deserving winner, and the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts. Every single guest who went in, you were their favourite, the public loves you. Keep your head held high ." Now, Naagin 6 lead star Tejasswi responded to the criticism and said, “Those doubting this season’s result should cry foul over the previous seasons’ results, too.” Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash spearheading the most expensive season of Ekta Kapoor's show? You will be shocked to know the budget [Exclusive]

In an interview with Times of India, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi said that why she should expect anyone to appreciate her victory? She further said that her family and her fans are happy that she won and their hard work paid off.

Pratik emerged as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 15 and within no time Gauahar, Andy, , Munmun Dutta and Shefali Jariwala, among others tweeted their support for Pratik. She has admitted that people were against her. She has said that when she saw the video of her journey on the show, she realized that there were a lot of times when things were against her. She went on to say that till the end and even when she was on stage, nobody in the studio wanted her to win. She added that till the time she got the trophy in her hand, everyone was hoping that she lost. “However, Ganpati bappa and my followers had other plans. I will always believe that jiske saath koi nahi hota uske saath khuda hota hai,” said Tejasswi.

She even spoke her heart about her casting for Naagin 6 and said, “No offense to anyone but I think I was offered Naagin because I was doing a good job on BB. I would have been offered Naagin even if I hadn’t won BB. Meri jeet meri jeet hai, mujhe naagin mila hai isliye mujhe jitaaya nahi hai.”