Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash responds to Gauahar Khan's dig at her win; says 'Should cry foul over the previous seasons’ results too'

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash recently responded to Gauahar Khan's dig at her win. Naagin 6 lead star Tejasswi said, "Those doubting this season's result should cry foul over the previous seasons' results, too."