Bigg Boss season 15 has been witnessing a lot of drama and fights inside the house. The makers are bringing a lot of twists and turns in their reality shows to keep viewers glued to their show. They have planned to introduce some wild cards to make their show even more interesting. A few days back, Rajiv, , and Raqesh Bapat entered the show.

A new promo of Bigg Boss 15 is out on social media, wherein has returned to the show and her entry will surely change dynamics inside the house. She lashed out at Nishant Bhat for betraying his friends during the task and securing his place in the VIP zone. Moreover, in tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar, host will announce the top five finalists of the show and surprise the viewers as well as the contestants.

The show will soon witness several changes in the upcoming episodes and many names of celebs are doing rounds on social media. Fans of Bigg Boss are eagerly waiting to know who will enter the show and spice up things.

In the promo, we also see Bigg Boss season 13's Rashami and Devoleena entering the show as special guests. The earlier name of Paras Chabra was also doing rounds but there is no confirmation if he will be entering the house. If reports are to be believed then Bigg Boss 10 first runner-up Manu Punjabi and popular TV actor have been approached to be part of the show. Though there is no confirmation on the same yet. Manu had entered as a challenger in last year's season but had to leave the show midway as he was not well.

What do you think, will Zain and Manu's entry into Bigg Boss 15 change the dynamics of the game? Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 15 on Bollywoodlife.com.