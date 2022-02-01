Bigg Boss 15’s Rajiv Adatia meets his 'bestest' friends Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai; #UMRASH fans say 'Haye mar jawa'

After the grand finale of Bigg Boss season 15, Rajiv Adatia recently united with his 'bestest' friends Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz. The trio treated their fans with some quirky pictures and had a gala time together outside the sets of BB.