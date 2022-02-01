Bigg Boss 15’s Rajiv Adatia recently united with his 'bestest' friends and Umar Riaz. The trio reunited post the grand finale of the season. Rajiv made #UMRASHJIV fans' dream come true as he shared a beautiful picture from their happy times. Rajiv took to his Instagram post and shared a selfie picture outside the Bigg Boss house. He wrote, “Here you go UMRASHJIV together for our fans!!! My 2 bestest!!! @umarriazz91 @imrashamidesai”. Rajiv, Umar and Rashami were the second most loved trio after Shamita, Pratik and Nishant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash responds to Gauahar Khan's dig at her win; says 'Should cry foul over the previous seasons’ results too'

Fans were beaming with joy as they got to see the trio once again post the show. The fans expressed their happiness and flooded the comments section. While several fans were excited to see Umar, Rashami and Rajiv reunited, others could not get over them.

One user said, 'Haye mai mar jawan❤️❤️❤️❤️??shukr hai khudaya', while another commented, 'Hayyeee aankhe taras gyi thi'. 'Please make this real for once - Ek ladki aur ek ladka kabhi dost nahi hoskte❤️ Go for it #umrash . And please come LIVE together', said another.

Rajiv had earlier shared pictures with Rashami from the grand finale night and the two had a lot of fun together. Rashmi was in the top 6 but got evicted just before the grand finale.