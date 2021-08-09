Bigg Boss OTT: All you need to know about the most controversial contestant Muskan Jattana aka Moose Jattana

The popular reality shows Bigg Boss is all set to entertain its viewers but with a twist. The makers of the show have decided to premiere Bigg Boss on the web app - Voot which will be hosted by famous filmmaker .Post-six weeks, the show will start airing on television and will be hosted by Bollywood actor . The list of contestants is out and one of them is Muskan Jattana aka-Moose Jattana or Moosewali. The ‘Moosewali Viral’ incident that went all over social media grabbed everyone's attention. Within no time, everyone was curious to know more about her and the outrageous topic that grabbed all the limelight. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Will Ridhima Pandit's television popularity make her win the show?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moose Jattana (@moosejattana)

belongs to Mohali, Chandigarh, and is studied in Melbourne, Australia. Moose chose some inappropriate ways to earn money online and support herself financially. According to the reports, Moose used to be a CAMGIRL who used to go Live for half an hour in the nude sessions on the site. People used to ask her to do nasty things and she would happily agree to do so for money. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens are on a roll as Shamita Shetty participates on Karan Johar's show amidst Raj Kundra controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moose Jattana (@moosejattana)

Moreover, Moose is the Brand Ambassador of the Australian South Asian Centre. She states that she has worked with young people and women as a dedicated advocate. She had earlier mentioned that she was raising awareness about gender equality. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Twitter Reaction: Pratik Sahejpal's fiery attitude garners mixed reaction; netizens declare Ridhima Pandit as the winner

Muskaan is always surrounded by controversies and people troll her massively for her posts. So, are you excited to watch her on the show? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.