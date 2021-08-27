's hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT has been making headlines for its endless fights and ugly controversies. The high voltage drama of the show has kept everyone hooked to their reality show. Amid all of this, Bigg Boss season 14 ex-contestant Nikki Tamboli has come out in support of Millind Gaba. Yes, Nikki is rooting for him and also penned down a heartfelt note for him. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla comes out in support of Shehnaaz Gill as fandom wars take a nasty turn – view tweet

Nikki shared a picture with Bigg Boss OTT contestant Millind on her Instagram stories and praised his singing. She also urged Millind to stay strong in the game. She wrote, "@MillindGaba I know you are a gem of a person, full of life and extremely funny people will leave you, break you, hurt you every moment. The journey is difficult my buddy you alone can fight it. Stay Strong. #MorePowerToYou".

Millind is one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss OTT and has been gaining a lot of attention with his charming personality. Talking about the reality show, Bigg Boss recently ouster Zeeshan Khan post his physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Zeeshan's fans and his BFFs inside the house are left shocked and heartbroken. Divya, Millind, and Akshara started protesting and told Bigg Boss to eliminate them also. Netizens are demanding justice for the actor.