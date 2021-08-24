Bigg Boss OTT has been making a lot of buzz for various reasons. Right from contestants indulging in an ugly spat to their romantic connections, every contestant on 's show is grabbing the limelight for multiple reasons. Well, and Raqesh Bhatt are known as the 'most sorted contestants in the house who also share an amazing bond. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Has Raqesh Bapat found love in Shamita Shetty? The actor wakes her up with a kiss making us go ahem, ahem!

Well, from being concerned to supporting each other, Shamita and Raqesh's friendship proves that their bond is getting stronger day by day. Raqesh and Shamita have been grabbing attention for their friendship. Well, recently Raqesh was seen lying next to Shamita on her bed. He then started making himself cozy while Shamita tells him to go on his bed. The housemates start teasing them.

Recently, Raqesh woke Shamita up by kissing her on her hand. The two began their day on a sweet note and shared an adorable moment. Moreover, in the task, Shamita gave her 'heart' to her connection Raqesh and he accepted it and said 'I belong to her and she belongs to me'.

Well, Shamita and Raqesh's super mushy moment on the show is making viewers fall for them. It seems as Raqesh and Shamita have been struck by the cupid inside the house and the two could not stop blushing.