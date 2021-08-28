Bigg Boss OTT has managed to grab everyone's attention with its over-the-top theme. Contestant has become the talk of the town with her new budding romance with her connection Raqesh Bapat. Recently, Millind Gaba passed a snarky comment on Shamita and said, 'Shamita bahut chant hai'. Divya Agarwal agreed to Millind and said she knew this for a long time now. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Neha Bhasin plays the victim card almost everytime in the house? Vote Now

Akshara Singh compared Shamita to her elder sister and said, 'Uski behen bahut acchi hai, tabhi ye uske naam se jaani jati hai'. Divya added saying that Shilpa is a great human being as she has worked with her before. Akshara later said 'Apni pehchan banane ke liye, insaan ko humble rehna bahut zaaruri hai'. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 19, Live Updates: Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin become the BossMan and BossLady

The Bhojpuri actress Akshara even said that she remembers Shamita's popular song Sharara Sharara and even said that she has never seen her anywhere else. 'Sharara Sharara class 2 mein the jab dekhte the, uske baad kahi nahi dekha'. Divya laughed her heart out post-Akshara's comment on Shamita. Akshara has aged-shamed Shamita in the past and netizens bashed her on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood calls out makers for 'Hinsa' after ladylove Divya Agarwal is pinned down on the show

Recently, Bigg Boss eliminated contestant Zeeshan Khan for his physical fight with Pratik Sehjpal during a task. Post Zeeshan's eviction from the show, his BFFs Divya, Millind, and Akshara lost their calm and told Bigg Boss to eliminate them also.