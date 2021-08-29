hosted Bigg Boss OTT has kept the viewers hooked to their reality show. The Sunday Ka Vaar episode has been quite interesting especially with and Pratik Sehajpal's connection. In the morning, Neha was seen teaching music to Pratik and the two were having a gala time with each other. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 21, August 29, Live updates: Karan Johar announces there's no eviction tonight

In the garden area, Neha was seen telling Pratik that they cannot just have music as the source of conversation between them. Neha told Pratik, 'You only impress with your abs, I can't keep doing this every day, this can't be the only connection we have'. Pratik replied her saying, 'You don't have love, you just have lust.'

Neha was quick in replying 'You don't even have lust for me. I friendzoned you when I entered the house'. Pratik's connection with Neha has grown with each passing day and he was confident about their bond. He told Neha, 'I am not friendzoned anymore, I can feel and say that.'

He even jokes with Neha as he says, 'What the cameras must be thinking. What am I saying and doing'. Later in the day, Pratik styled Neha and also prepared lip-smacking dishes for his connection. Their sizzling hot dance proved their inseparable chemistry. What do you have to say about Neha and Pratik's connection?