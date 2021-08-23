Bigg Boss OTT which is hosted by famous filmmaker has been grabbing attention since the time it has premiered. Bollywood actress 's sister is also a part of this reality show and this is the second time she is part of the show. Well, Shamita has become the most talked-about contestant of this season and has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Is Karan Johar trying to copy Salman Khan when it comes to hosting? Vote now

Recently, Shamita got emotional on Bigg Boss OTT and got teary-eyed. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, former contestant entered the show and surprised all the contestants with video messages from their siblings.

Shilpa had sent a video message for her younger sister Shamita. Reportedly, Shilpa told Shamita that she needed to play effectively and execute her part. She even told Shamita that their mother is in fine health and everything is fine.

A few days ago, Shamita was seen telling that she is on the show during a difficult moment for her family. For the uninitiated, Shamita's brother-in-law Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police on August 19 in a case registered against him for creating and publishing a pornographic film.

Shamita's sister has resumed work after taking a short break post Raj's arrest. She is currently seen judging a dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4.