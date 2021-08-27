Raqesh Bapat's connection with inside the Bigg Boss OTT house has grabbed everyone's attention. Fans find Shamita and Raqesh's new budding romance cute. Right from their silly banter to them flirting with each other, Raqesh and Shamita share an inseparable bond. In the recent promo shared on social media and was captioned as, 'Yeh ladka hai deewana, hai deewana deewana…. Drop a (heart) agar aapko yeh dono lagte hai cute. Watch #BiggBossOTT, streaming now on Voot!'. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood calls out makers for 'Hinsa' after ladylove Divya Agarwal is pinned down on the show

In the promo, Raqesh can be seen consoling Divya Agarwal post his connection with Zeeshan Khan's ouster from the house. Divya tells Raqesh to go in as people will think she is trying to flirt with him. On the other hand, Shamita gives angry looks to Raqesh. He comes to his connection and tries mending things with her. Raqesh walks up to Shamita and asks her if they can talk. Shamita says she does not want to talk and tells Raqesh, 'I just wanted her (Divya) to gather herself.'

Raqesh keeps explaining to Shamita what happened but she says, 'Why are you giving me an explanation? I am not your girlfriend'.

Recently, contestant Zeeshan Khan got ouster from the Bigg Boss OTT house after his physical fight with another contestant Pratik. Post Zeeshan's eviction his BFFs Divya, Milind, and Akshara started protesting and told Bigg Boss to eliminate them also. Milind sat in front of the main door and could be seen with his bag. Akshara and Divya joined him.