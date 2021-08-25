With each passing day, hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT is getting interesting as viewers get to see new connections and romantic angles forming in the house. Well, it seems as love is in the air for some contestants in eh house, and something is surely brewing between Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana, Raqesh Bapat, and and , and Pratik Sehajpal. The new budding romance inside the Bigg Boss OTT house is grabbing a lot of attention. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Welcome to the Blumhouse teaser screams scary, Nithiin's Maestro to release on Disney+ Hotstar and more

Recently, Neha ditched Millind Gaba as her connection and chose Pratik Sehajpal instead. Later, Pratik was seen asking Neha if she has fallen in love with him. Neha denied it and told him that he is in love with her. Both Neha and Pratik are often spotted indulging in playful fights and getting cozy.

On the other hand, Raqesh has been flirting with Shamita Shetty, and the latter blushes seeing his sweet gestures. Raqesh has always stood beside Shamita and supported her. Talking about Nishant and Moose, the former confessed that he likes her and he would want to have a connection with her outside the house.

What, do you think which connection is struck by cupid and is in love? Vote now -

</p> <div class="apester-media" data-media-id="61261c5241fff30024b85875" height="418"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT.