hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT has managed to grab everyone's attention with their constant fights, ugly spats, and romantic angles. The show premiered on August 8 and since then the viewers are witnessing some over-the-top drama. Recently, contestant Zeeshan Khan was ousted from the show post his physical fight with another contestant Pratik Sehajpal during a task. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Divya Agarwal should have stopped Zeeshan Khan from getting into a physical fight instead of crying later? Vote Now

Zeeshan pushed Pratik and Nishant multiple times, due to which Bigg Boss evicted him from the house. His shocking eviction not only left his fans upset but also his friends inside the house heartbroken. Zeeshan’s close friends in the house Milind Gaba, Divya Agarwal, and Akshara Singh are now protesting over his unfair eviction. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 18, Live Updates: Zeeshan Khan gets eliminated after physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal

In the recent episode, the trip can be seen sitting on Dharna with their bags packed at the Bigg Boss house entrance gate. Moreover, Milind even said that he now wishes to leave the show and has collected all his belongings. He even told Bigg Boss that he will sleep near the main door. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Was Akshara Singh wrong in picking up a fight with Zeeshan Khan? Here’s what fans believe – view poll result

Watch this video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss 15 (@biggboss.lovers_)

Post eviction, Zeeshan shared a series of pictures of injuries all over his body on his social media. Within no time, Zeeshan's fans and friends from the industry have come out in his support and demand his comeback into the show. What are your thoughts on it?