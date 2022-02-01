Bigg Boss 15 first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal recently had a fanboy moment with host . The Bollywood actor gave a special gift to Pratik at the after-party. Well, Salman gave Pratik his own t-shirt to wear. In an interview with ETimes TV, Pratik said that during the after-party he was wearing the same attire that he wore for the finale. Salman asked him to remove it and be relaxed. But Pratik told Salman that he does not have any clothes with him as he had sent all of it back home. Pratik could not believe that Salman got his t-shirt for him. Pratik said, "I wore it and I genuinely feel that all the love and fans have given me is bigger than the trophy. My mom has genuinely prayed day and night for my success, my sister has worked hard and even the fans I feel I don't have enough words to praise them." Pratik thanked Salman as he shared a picture of himself with the actor on Instagram and wrote, 'Thank you for all the love and support and also the T-shirt Bhai. I hope you're proud of me. @beingsalmankhan. Dreams come true just gotta have faith'. Also Read - Bigg Boss: From Pratik Sehajpal to Rahul Vaidya – 6 contestants who DESERVED to win but didn’t

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Sehajpal (@pratiksehajpal)

Pratik managed to win million hearts with his personality. He was overwhelmed with the kind og love and appreciation he is receiving post the show. He said, 'after the finale night, when I came outside and Salman Khan sir gave me his t-shirt to wear and when I saw the number of trends on social media where people were supporting me. I am so thankful to the people who supported me. I am feeling that sapne sach hote hain… if you believe in something from the bottom of your heart the universe will make it happen no matter what.'

Pratik even said that Salman appreciated his changed behavior and said that he is proud of him as he has done a good job. Did you know that Pratik is a law graduate and after 5 years in the field, the actor left it as he had other plans?