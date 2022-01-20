Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill managed to win millions of hearts with her stint in the show. Her camaraderie with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla became the talk of the town. Their chemistry managed others to fall for them. Within no time, their fans started calling them #SidNaaz. Post the show, their fans wanted Sidharth and Shehnaaz to get married soon. But, Sidharth's untimely death left everyone shocked. The actor passed away last year in September. Post his demise, Shehnaaz was broken and was away from the limelight. Her fans were pouring their immense love on her. Seeing Shehnaaz in a bad state, left #SidNaaz fans shattered and deeply hurt. After a few months, Shehnaaz was seen getting back to her normal life. Recently, Shehnaaz had a heart-to-heart conversation with Brahma Kumari's Shivani. For the unversed, Sidharth and his mom, Rita Shukla were followers of Brahma Kumari. During the interaction, Shehnaaz looked stronger, confident and also spoke her heart out about coping with the loss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Umar Riaz talks about Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise; says 'Asim cried a lot as he lost a brother'

#SidNaaz fans were happy to see Shehnaaz smiling. Shehnaaz will turn a year older on January 27, but #Sidnaaz fans have started trending her birthday 7 days earlier. Shehnaaz will be celebrating her first birthday since Sidharth's demise. #SidNaaz fans started trending 'Happy B'day Naaz' on Twitter. One user wrote, 'HAPPY B'DAY NAAZ If pre birthday trend is this ..what is going to happen on the d day Shehnaaz baby ..love you', while the other wrote, 'HAPPY B'DAY NAAZ The most beautiful soul MAY YOU HAVE ALL THE HAPPINESS OF THIS WORLD stay safe from EVIL EYES'.

Take a look at #SidNaaz post for Shehnaaz -

HAPPY B'DAY NAAZ

The most beautiful soul ❤️

MAY YOU HAVE ALL THE HAPPINESS OF THIS WORLD ??

stay safe from Evil eyes ? — Shabeena (@Shabinahere_) January 19, 2022

HAPPY B'DAY NAAZ If pre birthday trend is this ..what is going to happen on the d day❤️ Shehnaaz baby ..love you — SS (@ShehnazzFc) January 19, 2022

Trending ???❤ " HAPPY B'DAY NAAZ " Just coz bdy video bnani thi, kuch comments se hi trend krne lg giya??? omgg❤ #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/QQM4V7qLMS — Jatti ᥫ᭡ ˢʰᵉʰⁿᵘᵃʳʸ ✨ (@_jatti_attitude) January 19, 2022

"HAPPY B'DAY NAAZ"

Tum logonka bass chale to roj birthday manaoge aapni munchkin #ShehnaazGill ka pic.twitter.com/ZuI1DkE9lm — Shrutinair134?♥️ (@shrutinair134) January 19, 2022

Trending at no. 4 ? HAPPY B'DAY NAAZ is trending because we were commenting under this tweet for birthday vm ???#ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/3IBkJItGqN — Suman Chahal (@SumanChahal19) January 19, 2022

Only 7 Day's left for #ShehnaazGill Bday?❤️#WishesForShehnaaz We appreciate the happiness you have brought.. As you continue to grow you’re turning into an amazing woman❤️? I love showing you how much I love you #ShehnaazGill ♡ pic.twitter.com/Qoa2MhTXGS — ?????®`ˢʰᵉʰⁿᵘᵃʳʸ☘ (@Im_MysteryBoy) January 20, 2022

#SidNaaz has been sending birthday wishes for Shehnaaz and it is the best birthday gift for the birthday girl.