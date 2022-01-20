Fans celebrate Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill's birthday 7 days earlier; trend 'Happy B'Day Naaz' on Twitter

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill will turn a year older on January 27, but #Sidnaaz fans have started trending her birthday 7 days earlier. Shehnaaz will be celebrating her first birthday since Sidharth's demise.