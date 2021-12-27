11:08 pm

Bigg Boss makes the contestants choose a contestant who they want to nominate for eliminations. Hence that contestant will not get a chance to run in the race for the Ticket To Finale. Umar takes the name Devoleena. Umar gets into a fight with Rakhi and Devoleena. Tejasswi-Katan discusses who they should name. Teja tells Shamita that Karan wants them to take the name of Devoleena. Later, Pratik takes the name of Rashami. Abhijit takes the name of Tejasswi. Devoleena takes the name of Rashami as well. Devo and Rashami bicker over Bichukale matter. Nishant names Rashami as well. Tejasswi also takes the name of Rashami. Rashami clarifies her stance but they get into a nasty fight. Rashami questions Teja's loyalty to Karan. Tejasswi lashes out. Shamita takes the name of Abhijit. Rakhi also takes the name of Abhijit. Rashami also takes the name of Abhijit. Karan also names Abhijit. Umar wants to change his nomination. Abhijit lashes out. Umar saves Rashami and nominates Abhijit. Abhijit too changes his nomination and takes Rashami's name. Abhijit and Rashami both have 5 votes. The contestants strategise.