Bigg Boss 15, Day 86, Live Updates: Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale are nominated for eliminations; lose out on Ticket To Finale race

Bigg Boss 15, Day 86, 27 December 2021, Live UPDATES: After a stunning Weekend Ka Vaar with Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, it's time to get on with Monday and the tasks.