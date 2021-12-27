Bigg Boss 15, Day 86, Live Updates: Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale are nominated for eliminations; lose out on Ticket To Finale race
Bigg Boss 15, Day 86, 27 December 2021, Live UPDATES: After a stunning Weekend Ka Vaar with Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, it's time to get on with Monday and the tasks.
On the Weekend Ka Vaar in the past two days, we saw Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR promoting RRR and Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur promoting Jersey. Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa also promoted their song Dance Meri Rani. And now, the contestants have to battle it out for the next Ticket To Finale. Who will get the ticket next? Will the task get cancelled yet again? Read on the latest updates of Bigg Boss 15 here:
Dec 27
th 2021
11:20 pm
Bigg Boss speaks
Bigg Boss talks about the recent task of nomination given to them. He takes a jibe at the contestants. He asks them to make their own teams. Team A consists of Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Team B makes for Tejasswi PraKash, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz.
11:18 pm
Karan and Teja confront
Karan confronts Tejasswi. The latter fights with Umar. Umar lashes out at Tejasswi. Later Pratik discusses the hostility between the housemates with Nishant. Pratik and Nishant talk it out.
11:14 pm
Karan and Teja fight
Karan and Teja fight. Teja is not happy with the fact that he took Abhijit's name to save Rashami. They have their differences. Abhijit tells Shamita he is not okay with the fact that the contestants want to nominate Devoleena. Rashami is unhappy with Nishant's reasons. Umar, Shamita, Umar, Karan discuss nominations with Nishant. Karan and Nishant discuss the nominations. Bigg Boss nominate both since the contestants couldn't come to a consensus. Rashami and Abhijit are both nominated for eliminations and are also out of the race for Ticket To Finale. Umar lashes out at Karan for not being able to convince Teja to change her name. Rashami asks him to calm down.
11:08 pm
Contestants nominate a contestant out of the Ticket To Finale Task
Bigg Boss makes the contestants choose a contestant who they want to nominate for eliminations. Hence that contestant will not get a chance to run in the race for the Ticket To Finale. Umar takes the name Devoleena. Umar gets into a fight with Rakhi and Devoleena. Tejasswi-Katan discusses who they should name. Teja tells Shamita that Karan wants them to take the name of Devoleena. Later, Pratik takes the name of Rashami. Abhijit takes the name of Tejasswi. Devoleena takes the name of Rashami as well. Devo and Rashami bicker over Bichukale matter. Nishant names Rashami as well. Tejasswi also takes the name of Rashami. Rashami clarifies her stance but they get into a nasty fight. Rashami questions Teja's loyalty to Karan. Tejasswi lashes out. Shamita takes the name of Abhijit. Rakhi also takes the name of Abhijit. Rashami also takes the name of Abhijit. Karan also names Abhijit. Umar wants to change his nomination. Abhijit lashes out. Umar saves Rashami and nominates Abhijit. Abhijit too changes his nomination and takes Rashami's name. Abhijit and Rashami both have 5 votes. The contestants strategise.
10:50 pm
Day 87 begins
The housemates wake up on Kala Chashmah. Nishant and Shamita praise the setting. Later, the contestants discuss duties amongst themselves. Rashami and Nishant get into a war of words over the duties of the house. Umar, Devoleena and Abhijit get into a fight too. Later, Pratik asks Abhijit to ask Rashami to help. Devoleena lashes out saying that she keeps poking him and they are badmouthed. Nishant, Rashami yet again get into a war of words. Rakhi is not bothered with all the hullabaloo.
10:45 pm
TejRan moments
Karan and Tejasswi get chatty. Tejasswi asks she will be having a competition outside after the show as his former flames will be there. Karan rubbished it. He says he has never seen a girl like her. They cuddle at night.
10:44 pm
Rakhi gets possessed?
At night, Umar and Rashami notice that Rakhi is getting nightmares. Rashami puts a blanket on her. Umar notices her and helps her. Pratik joins them. Rakhi wakes up and she reveals she got a nightmare that someone was putting a pillow on her face and killing her. Rakhi jokes even then asking the contestants whether they were killing her because she is in the finale. The contestants ask her to roam around outside.
10:41 pm
Karan pours his heart out
Karan Kundrra talks to Rashami Desai. He asks what she did observe about Tejasswi. Rashami says she plays her own game and that he is not playing his game. Karan says he is ready to take full responsibility for the relationship as well as the game. Karan later talks to Rakhi. The latter tells him that marry her as he loves her. Karan says he won't let their relationship be spoiled. Karan says that his family will understand who is good for him and who is not.
10:38 pm
Pratik wants to make amends
Pratik tells Devoleena that he wants to spend time with Nishant. He feels that Nishant is getting very lonely these days. Devoleena asks him to go and talk to him. However, Pratik is hesitant.
10:37 pm
Tejasswi is not HAPPY
Tejasswi talks about Karan Kundrra's behaviour in the game. She is upset that Karan is making an alliance to move forward in the game. She says that she never badmouths his friends ever but they (meaning, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz or Rashami Desai) always keep badmouthing her.
