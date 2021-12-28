Bigg Boss 15, Day 87, Live Updates: Nishant-Shamita-Devoleena battle against Tejasswi for the Ticket To Finale task

Yesterday, in Bigg Boss 15's episode, we saw Bigg Boss asking housemates to nominate one contestant for elimination. That contestant will be out of the race for Ticket To Finale. Two teams were made by the housemates themselves. Team A consists of Pratik Sehajpal, , Nishant Bhat and whereas Team B consists of Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash. Last night, three rounds of the Ticket To Finale Task took place. In the three rounds, Pratik, Karan and Umar were ousted from the race of Ticket To Finale. Tonight, the battle will be between Tejasswi vs Nishant, Devoleena and Shamita. Let's see what happens tonight.

Live Blog 10:35 pm Task begins again The Ticket To The Finale task continues. Tejasswi and Nishant-Devo and Shamita are pitted against each other. Rakhi announces Team B (Team Green) as the winner. Tejasswi breaks Shamita's matki. By default Team A (Team Red) wins. Pratik, Shamita, Nishant and Devoleena will battle it out for the Ticket To Finale. Karan, Umar and Tejasswi are nominated for eliminations alongside Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz. The Ticket To The Finale task continues. Tejasswi and Nishant-Devo and Shamita are pitted against each other. Rakhi announces Team B (Team Green) as the winner. Tejasswi breaks Shamita's matki. By default Team A (Team Red) wins. Pratik, Shamita, Nishant and Devoleena will battle it out for the Ticket To Finale. Karan, Umar and Tejasswi are nominated for eliminations alongside Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz.