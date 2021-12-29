Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Umar Riaz-Karan Kundrra should stop helping Rashami Desai-Tejasswi Prakash and focus their own game? Vote now

Bigg Boss 15's latest episode concluded a couple of hours ago. And it saw various things such as jealousy, fights, anger, masti, strategies, tasks, frustration, tasks cancellation and more. It won't be wrong to say that Bigg Boss as a show has more drama than most of the daily soaps these days. In the last couple of days, and especially ever since the wildcard contestants entered the house, the dynamics inside the house and between contestants have changed drastically. The season has been a dull one with just UmRan, TejRan, UmRash grabbing the limelight for their quadrilateral that has been formed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra's fans shower love on UmRan bond after their fight – view tweets

Ever since has entered the house, the audience has noticed friction between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. And now, it is also reflecting on Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra. It seems Umar and Rashami like each other and hence they have been supporting each other quite often. On the other hand, Rashami is also very good friends with Karan. But this hampering Karan's relationship with Tejasswi. The two lovebirds constantly seem at loggerheads for some or the other reason involving Rashami. And now, their fights also include Umar. Tejasswi and Rashami who were friends have turned foes. And recently we also saw Tejasswi and Umar being at loggerheads constantly. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 87, Live Updates: Bigg Boss SLAMS contestants for pre-planning cancellation of the task

Rashami is a strong contender already. However, Umar's soft corner for Rashami is causing friction between him and Karan. In the latest task, we saw Umar getting angry with Karan for not convincing Tejasswi in saving Rashami. The bond between the two friends seems to be cracking. While both Umar and Karan have their priorities sorted that they will help each other out, but when it comes to saving either Rashami or Teja, the two boys get stuck. It has been observed that Karan is facing the consequences of the same. Karan and Tejasswi believe that Rashami is trying to instigate Umar against Karan. Last night, Karan tried to make Umar understand that he needs to play for himself and not for Rashami as she is strong as it is. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Asim Riaz CLARIFIES on his controversial tweet, fans angry with Bigg Boss 15's Rashami Desai and more

Well, though the boys are thick as thieves, we wanted your opinion on whether they should let the ladies play their solo games? All four of them are strong and the finale is just a few days away now. Vote below: