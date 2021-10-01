Bigg Boss 15: From being a heartbreaker in school, to a journalist, to finally an actress - all you need to know about contestant Donal Bisht

Bigg Boss 15 is commencing tomorrow, that is, 2nd October 2021. And all the Bigg Boss fans are super eager to watch the premiere night episode tomorrow. We are sure you guys would have set your alarms and are eagerly waiting for the clock to chime 9:30 PM so that they turn on their TV sets and watch beginning the most anticipated shows of the year. Now, an almost confirmed list of contestants is out already, and a fair few promos of Bigg Boss 15 featuring various celebrities as contestants are out too. And one of them is Donal Bisht. Before you meet her on the stage with Salman Khan, let's have a dekko at some of the unknown facts about Donal here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Karan Kundrra to Tejasswi Prakash - the biggest, ugliest controversies the contestants made headlines for

Started out as a journalist

Did you know Donal Bisht began her career as a journalist before taking up acting as a profession? Donal revealed has previously revealed that she always wanted to be an actress. Will this give an edge to Donal, in a way to know the games and strategies of the contestants inside the house? It remains to be seen. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Rubina Dilaik to Asim Riaz – 6 short-tempered contestants who were loud and irritating on Salman Khan's show

A heartbreaker in school

Donal Bisht is one of the gorgeous actresses we have in the TV industry. And being a part of the industry that she is, naturally inquisitive people have asked her about her dating life. And during an interview, Donal said that she broke several hearts back in school. Well, will she break hearts inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 too or will she make a connection? It would be interesting to know, right? Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, have a dekko at 7 DIVAS who ruled the show with their sartorial choices – view pics

Most desirable woman

Donal is very pretty and she has an amazing fashion sense. Her Instagram is full of gorgeous posts. The Ek Deewana Tha actress has also been named in the list of TOI's Most Desirable Women on TV.

Filmography

Donal was an anchor on DD National's Chitrahaar. She bagged supporting roles in Airlines, Twits Wala Love, Kalash - Ek Vishwas. She bagged the lead role with Ek Deewana Tha and went on to feature in shows like Laal Ishq, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Dil To Happy Hai Ji to name a few. She has also worked in web shows such as Tia and Raj. Donal is open to working in various mediums. She also aspires to be a Bollywood actress one day.