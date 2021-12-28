The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 concluded a couple of minutes ago. Initially, in the episode, we saw Bigg Boss ask the housemates to take the name of one contestant who they want to nominate for eliminations. That contestant will also be out from the race of the Ticket To Finale. The contestants couldn't come to a consensus and hence Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale are nominated as each of them gets 5 votes from the housemates. Now, during the nomination, the housemates were discussing with each other as to who should they nominate. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were also discussing the same. Tejassw nominated Rashami saying that she was backbiting her despite saying that she is her friend. Elsewhere, Karan Kundrra nominated Abhijit Bichukale because he wanted to save Rashami who had the most votes back then. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 86, Live Updates: Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale are nominated for eliminations; lose out on Ticket To Finale race
Soon after Karan announced taking Bichukale's name, Tejasswi lashed out at Karan for trying to save her. Now, netizens are not happy with the fact that Tejasswi wanted Karan to take Rashami's name and nominate her. Netizens have slammed Tejasswi for the same. It seems Karan wanted to nominate Devoleena but Tejasswi refused saying that Devo has been supporting her. Netizens pointed out that Karan has got support from Rashami as well. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After romantic proposal, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra get into a fight over Rashami Desai yet again – watch video
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship dynamics changed after Rashami Desai entered the show. Rashami is very good friends with Karan. Netizens feel that Tejasswi is insecure about Karan bonding and making an alliance in the house. Tejasswi and Rashami Desai seem to be at loggerheads all the time due to Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi feels that Rashami keeps bitching about her behind her back, netizens were quick to point out that she had been speaking about Karan behind his back as well. Then there are TejRan shippers who want the two to make amends and play accordingly. And there are also some who are bored with TejRan. Though the two eventually patched things up, their constant fight over Rashami seems to be boring the audience as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty finds support from Raqesh Bapat and Rajiv Adatia after breaking down due to Rakhi Sawant's taunts about her shoulder
