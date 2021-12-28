The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 concluded a couple of minutes ago. Initially, in the episode, we saw Bigg Boss ask the housemates to take the name of one contestant who they want to nominate for eliminations. That contestant will also be out from the race of the Ticket To Finale. The contestants couldn't come to a consensus and hence and Abhijit Bichukale are nominated as each of them gets 5 votes from the housemates. Now, during the nomination, the housemates were discussing with each other as to who should they nominate. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were also discussing the same. Tejassw nominated Rashami saying that she was backbiting her despite saying that she is her friend. Elsewhere, Karan Kundrra nominated Abhijit Bichukale because he wanted to save Rashami who had the most votes back then. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 86, Live Updates: Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale are nominated for eliminations; lose out on Ticket To Finale race

Soon after Karan announced taking Bichukale's name, Tejasswi lashed out at Karan for trying to save her. Now, netizens are not happy with the fact that Tejasswi wanted Karan to take Rashami's name and nominate her. Netizens have slammed Tejasswi for the same. It seems Karan wanted to nominate Devoleena but Tejasswi refused saying that Devo has been supporting her. Netizens pointed out that Karan has got support from Rashami as well. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After romantic proposal, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra get into a fight over Rashami Desai yet again – watch video

Why can karan not save Rashami as she always supported karan save him played for him??

Have some shame teja!!

She doesn't want to karan be friends with anyone. Highly insecure!! #KaranKundrra #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — AtithiiAgrawal? (@introvertatithi) December 27, 2021

If Rashmi is provoking Umar...other side teja also is doin same provoking karan ..she wants karan to play according to her..she wants her n karan to be umar's top 2 priorities...wat shit is dat has he come to play bg supporting actor in there luv Story #biggboss15 — Vandana (@Vandana85031538) December 27, 2021

Teja personality I described on week 2 only , there onwards she didn’t disappointed me once !! Cunning, overdramatic, manipulative , oversmart , complicated !! #biggboss15 — Explorer (@Rahulmorre) December 27, 2021

Okay KK you can support Teja but Umar isn't even allowed to speak in favour of #RashamiDesai. Wahh. Dono hypocrites!#UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15 #UmarIsTheBoss

VIEWERS CHOICE UMAR RIAZ — Sanikaaaaa (@Sanikaaa19) December 27, 2021

Karma mil gaya oversmart teja ko,if she had changed her vote their team could have won that task.#RashamiDesai #BiggBoss15 — Prasoon (@yours_prasoon) December 27, 2021

Teja kitni mean hain Shamita ko Rashmi nam lene ke liye bol rahi hain or bol rahi Rashmi ki khilaf main puri dunia Lol..Shamita ne uski muh pe jawab dediya..Teja tum pagal ho Shamita tumari sunegi?#ShamitaShetty #RashmiDesai#BiggBoss15 — Queen Shamita (@Sahanaj15689056) December 27, 2021

I’m glad kk din ask teja to change her stand..she can nominate whoever she wants… but at the same time even he can save whoever he wants ?#TejRan #TejasswiIsTheBoss #TejaTroops #KaranKundrra — MF:3 (@brbfmf) December 27, 2021

Tejasswi saving devo because she helped her in previous task. But she have problem with KK. Because #KaranKundrra is saving rashmi with same reasons. Double standards of Tejasswi#KaranIsTheBoss #BiggBoss15 — Heartthrob Karan❣️ (@sonam951612) December 27, 2021

Jealous and insecure Bheja has proved it, she’s no bheja. It came back to her in the snow ⛄️ man game. I’m felt really bad for UmRan. Inspite of doubling their efforts, they lost it in the end. #KaranIsTheBoss

King @kkundrra@OrmaxMedia #BBKingKaran#KaranKundrra — Rockstar Karan Kundrra (@Roxtar_kkundrra) December 27, 2021

Teja is jealous of Rashmi and wants to control kk??? — Sas (@Sas35744145) December 27, 2021

Kitna pakao hai teja bheja...

Irritating .....euwwwwww — Karan Bb15 (@bb15_karan) December 27, 2021

Kyu loser task main toh bichukle ko t-shirt di thi bheja ne abb kya ho gaya ..... — Karan Bb15 (@bb15_karan) December 27, 2021

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship dynamics changed after Rashami Desai entered the show. Rashami is very good friends with Karan. Netizens feel that Tejasswi is insecure about Karan bonding and making an alliance in the house. Tejasswi and Rashami Desai seem to be at loggerheads all the time due to Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi feels that Rashami keeps bitching about her behind her back, netizens were quick to point out that she had been speaking about Karan behind his back as well. Then there are TejRan shippers who want the two to make amends and play accordingly. And there are also some who are bored with TejRan. Though the two eventually patched things up, their constant fight over Rashami seems to be boring the audience as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty finds support from Raqesh Bapat and Rajiv Adatia after breaking down due to Rakhi Sawant's taunts about her shoulder