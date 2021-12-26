The latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar concluded a couple of hours ago. RRR's director SS Rajamouli, and the cast - Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR had joined Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 in promoting their film which is releasing on 7th January. After the RRR cast and crew left, Salman Khan started schooling the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. He slammed Karan Kundrra a lot for being making an issue of fairness and unfairness during the Ticket To Finale task and taking it all out on Tejasswi Prakash. Towards the end of the episode, Salman Khan also slammed Umar Riaz. And the host of Bigg Boss 15 kept asking questions to Umar and didn't listen to his answer. And Umar Riaz army aka his fans are not happy with the same.
Umar Riaz's fans have slammed Salman Khan and have called him a biased host. Towards the end of the episode, Salman was seen asking Umar about his frustration on Tejasswi not supporting Rashami Desai in the ticket to finale task. While Umar tried to explain, Salman kept shooting questions at him. Umar wanted to answer but the questions didn't stop. Salman asked Umar to think over his actions and not answer his questions.
Umar looked frustrated as well. Later, when Salman left them all alone. Umar also tried to clarify his point with Tejasswi who also stuck to the opinion that he was being manipulated by Rashami Desai. Umar lashed out at Tejasswi. Karan also supported Umar in his point of view. Umar Riaz's fans are calling out Salman Khan for his behaviour towards the Bigg Boss 15 contestant. Some even suggested that it was all about TejRan and nothing more. Check out the tweets here:
Apart from the RRR bit (promotion), the entire episode was focused on Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Fans slammed the same and called it a snoozefest.
