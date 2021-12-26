The latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar concluded a couple of hours ago. RRR's director SS Rajamouli, and the cast - , and Jr NTR had joined on Bigg Boss 15 in promoting their film which is releasing on 7th January. After the RRR cast and crew left, Salman Khan started schooling the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. He slammed Karan Kundrra a lot for being making an issue of fairness and unfairness during the Ticket To Finale task and taking it all out on Tejasswi Prakash. Towards the end of the episode, Salman Khan also slammed Umar Riaz. And the host of Bigg Boss 15 kept asking questions to Umar and didn't listen to his answer. And Umar Riaz army aka his fans are not happy with the same.

Umar Riaz's fans have slammed Salman Khan and have called him a biased host. Towards the end of the episode, Salman was seen asking Umar about his frustration on Tejasswi not supporting in the ticket to finale task. While Umar tried to explain, Salman kept shooting questions at him. Umar wanted to answer but the questions didn't stop. Salman asked Umar to think over his actions and not answer his questions.

Umar looked frustrated as well. Later, when Salman left them all alone. Umar also tried to clarify his point with Tejasswi who also stuck to the opinion that he was being manipulated by Rashami Desai. Umar lashed out at Tejasswi. Karan also supported Umar in his point of view. Umar Riaz's fans are calling out Salman Khan for his behaviour towards the Bigg Boss 15 contestant. Some even suggested that it was all about TejRan and nothing more. Check out the tweets here:

Dear @BeingSalmanKhan ...

Bhai... Aapki Age Ho Gayi Hai. Please Consider Riterement Next Year. We Want a New Host For @BiggBoss

You Look So Tired and Out Of Facts.

Actually Looking Like A Joker Not Host.

Please Take Care Of Image Bhai..#WeekendKaVaar #UmarRiaz — Angelaa Soren ?? (@AngellaSoren) December 25, 2021

Salman, stop man!!! You obviously have an issue with Umar... You are losing your credibility .. I used to be your fan but man are you biased! Everybody has a chance to speak but you do not give Umar a chance.. WOW! #BigBoss15 #BiggBoss15 #UmarRaiz #umarriaz — ruth abel (@theruthest) December 25, 2021

I dont feel #UmarRiaz was not given a chance to speak, he spoke and also @BeingSalmanKhan is indirectly givin him direction & telling hi wat is right for umar.m a hardcore #UmarRiaz & @imrealasim fan.but isse uska game aage acha he hoga inshallah.take it positively #UmarArmy ? — ❤️DASHING DOCTOR UMAR?️ (@Javedmo25272811) December 25, 2021

#UmarRiaz ka or use bolne do plzz #UmarAwaitsJustice — Tanu Rajput (@TanuRaj89687034) December 25, 2021

Sahi kha Umar gadha h jo chachundra jaise kutto ko apna dost bna liya and he is still talking to them after wkv sache he didn't understand a thing #UmarRiaz https://t.co/Qw8m5JPUJr — Umar Asimian ♤◇♤◇ #KingKong (@realumar6) December 25, 2021

I was just thinking how @BeingSalmanKhan can sleep peacefully after uttering such non sense for some one and all those false narrative and lies.

Sharm aye kabhi life main to chullu bhar pani main dhoob jana.#UmarRiaz #UmarArmy #WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss — Umarxfantasy? (@umarxfantasy) December 25, 2021

Extremely disappointed, it's sad, it's just sad!!! @BiggBoss unfairness k niye milestone achieve krte huye ... I cried..

Never support a underdog like #umarriaz or #PratikSehajpal bcoz screen time or #WeekendKaVaar to @ColorsTV k beta beti or bahu karan, teja or shamita k liye h — Queen (@rqueen_14) December 25, 2021

#WeekendKaVaar where the host asked #UmarRaiz 6-7 questions but every time he tried to reply he was told not to answer. This one way grilling is only exclusive to Umar I think. Kamaal hai!#UmarRaiz — ??.???????: (@abuzar_rangrez) December 25, 2021

Karan Ke Liye Aadhe Ghante Tak Baby Sitting Class Lagayi Gayi. Aur Jab Umar Ke Upar Kuch Bhi Allegations Lagayi Ja Rahi Thi Toh Usko Bolne Tak Nahi Diya Ja Raha Hai ?! What's This @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan ?! Be Honest Are You Guys Are On High Weed ?#UmarRiaz #WeekendKaVaar — Angelaa Soren ?? (@AngellaSoren) December 25, 2021

I cried for the first time watching this #WeekendKaVaar

Itna unfair or Biased ye show kabhi nhi tha lekin @BiggBoss ne thana h k apne unfairness k niye records bana k rahe ge#umarriaz ap nhi bol sakte.. seamless @ColorsTV @justvoot @VootSelect — Queen (@rqueen_14) December 25, 2021

As usual #UmarRiaz ko phr se #WeekendKaVaar par salman ne bolne nhi diya,, na apne points clear krne diya,, itne baisedness why @BiggBoss shame on u? @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/nbMp9ZOnJf — Aayat Fatima (@aayatfatimaa) December 25, 2021

No appreciation to #UmarRaiz for his performance in task! Instead he was again disrespected by the great host @BeingSalmanKhan

host is trying sohard to turn the matter towards umar n karan intention of not wanting teja to win from his fav vulger rakhi's unfairnes#WeekendKaVaar — Mujaheed (@Mujaheed78) December 25, 2021

Apart from the RRR bit (promotion), the entire episode was focused on Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Fans slammed the same and called it a snoozefest.