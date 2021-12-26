Bigg Boss 15: 'Take retirement next year,' Angry Umar Riaz fans SLAM Salman Khan for not letting him speak during Weekend Ka Vaar episode – view tweets

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan shot a couple of questions at Umar Riaz but didn't give him a chance to clarify and fans are not happy with the same. Check out the Twitter reaction here: