This season of Bigg Boss 15 is a very dull one. The TRPs are very low. Only bits and pieces have kept the show floating and TejRan romance is one of them. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have grown fond of each other inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. The two are falling in love with each other and fans have started shipping them together as well. BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Tejasswi's brother Pratik Wayangankar for a little tête-à-tête and asked him what he thinks about the feelings culminating into the romance between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Pratik revealed that he had asked Teja whether she was up for romance inside the house and what she had said. It's gonna shock you #TejRan fans. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship will last even after the show ends? Vote now

"I had asked her if she is planning to find a nice guy, like if she finds someone would she use the show to know him better. She told me that is not going to happen for sure," Pratik laughed reminiscing his conversation with his dear sister before she had entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. Looking at their current scenario, he said, "Now, looking at what has happened I am happily surprised. Karan is a nice and genuine guy. They look good together. We are glad that he is standing by her and supporting her on the show. As a family, we appreciate it. I like their bond." Whoa! So, BollywoodLife.com is the first to tell you are that Teja's brother is all game for TejRan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 65, Live Updates: Rakhi Sawant gets ‘possessed’, Karan Kundrra asks Tejasswi Prakash if she is serious about him

We also asked Pratik to share their mother's reaction/ thoughts and guess what he said. Their mother appreciates that Karan is always by Tejasswi's side. "I live in Chicago they are in India whatever conversation I had with my mom she appreciates that he is there for her. No complaints as of now. It is upto them...family will not have an issue," Pratik shared. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain ALMOST get married during pre-wedding festivities; Sayantani Ghosh's wedding pictures go viral and more

While we were talking about TejRan, how could we not ask about the March wedding prediction? We took the opportunity and asked Pratik about Karan's astrologer's March wedding prediction and Karan's thoughts. The doting brother said that he would be happy if his sister is happy. However, he shared the month is quite soon. "March is way too early. I mean it is right around the corner but if they have decided that they are comfortable and completely trust each other, and see each other as better half they should go ahead I will be happy..." he shared.