Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's brother Pratik reveals family's REACTION on TejRan bond and opens up on their March wedding [EXCLUSIVE]

BollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY got in touch with Tejasswi Prakash's brother Pratik Wayangankar in America for a little chat. The doting brother spilt the beans on Karan Kundrra's bond with his sister and his thoughts on the March wedding.