Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra's fans shower love on UmRan bond after their fight – view tweets

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, the contendership task for the Ticket To Finale task continues. Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra got into an argument for the first time. UmRan fans have showered them will all the love. In the previous episode, we saw Bigg Boss asking housemates to discuss mutually and nominate one contestant they want to oust from the Ticket To Finale task and also nominate for eliminations. However, the contestants couldn't come to a consensus. And hence, and Abhijit Bichukale were nominated for eliminations. Tejasswi had lashed out at Karan for trying to save Rashami. Umar also got into an argument with Karan that he couldn't convince Teja to save Rashami. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 87, Live Updates: Bigg Boss SLAMS contestants for pre-planning cancellation of the task

Tonight, the fight continued. Umar told Karan that he is constantly around Teja all the time and hence he feels lonely. Later, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz got into an argument when Teja heard him talking to Abhijit about her and the task. Karan took Umar aside and asked him what is wrong with him. Umar is hurt because Karan is not supporting him in supporting Rashami or him. Karan tries his best to calm Umar down. He asks Umar to not play for anyone but himself. He asks Umar to focus on himself saying that Rashami can fight her own battles. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Asim Riaz CLARIFIES on his controversial tweet, fans angry with Bigg Boss 15's Rashami Desai and more

Later, when Umar and Rashami talk, Rashami tell Umar that she hasn't seen Karan doing as much for him as he has been supporting Karan in the tasks and the game. Kundra has a hint of what Rashami is trying to do and hence is giving out subtle hints to Umar about the same. Now, UmRan fans have come out in support of the two brothers on the show. While the channel continues to show somewhat hostility between Karan and Umar, UmRan fans are sure that their friendship is stronger than it seems on TV. Check out their tweets below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra cannot stop blushing after Rakhi Sawant tells him to marry Tejasswi Prakash

#umran bast friends forever ❤️❤️Teja or Rashmi ??????? only matters #umran friendship — Sushil Rai (@SushilR88823755) December 28, 2021

#UmRan friendship is very pure. They both looked so hurt in this heated conversation. #tejaswiprakash trying her best to break them apart. But #KaranKundrra is mature. He will never support Teja over #UmarRiaz now after that Teja has flipped. — Raven Frost (@Raven_Frost16) December 28, 2021

I am crying. ?❤ This convo & the love they have for each other. ?♥️ Both were saying 'tu aisa hai? tu aisa nahi haina?'

This was not fight just Narazgi !! ?#UmRan #UmarRiaz #KaranKundra pic.twitter.com/oG1jQWVah1 — Omar Faruk?? (@UmarRiazasimRia) December 28, 2021

HAQ se chota bhai ??#UmRan ? Their convo just proved me right ❤️

That I m shipping the right bond ❤️

Shipping it for Karan ❤️

He is himself shipping it ❤️ SHINING STAR KARAN#KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad #KaranIsTheBoss @VootSelect @justvoot @OrmaxMedia pic.twitter.com/jPKRUNKWOG — Team Karan (@Jasmin70458558) December 28, 2021

Jokes apart, I m not still over this , the way he holds him n Umar is escaping coz he wants to cry n my kk holds him. Uff ?????

Who say this frndship is not real, STOP judging my kk loyalty n #UmRan frndship it's so genuine

Haters only talk about game?#KaranKundrra#bb15 https://t.co/HWRweWKRhm — Rubinav?KKSquad?rubinavforever?❤ (@KaranKSquad) December 28, 2021

KK care for umar so much... it shows how much this friendship means to him...

There bond♥️#UmRan#KaranKundrra — ??????? (@Dikshuu__) December 28, 2021

loved the way karan handled umar today ?

Anyways umar's reaction was justified nd totally real yrr

But how teja pratik nd nishant are covering their mistakes through umar is wrong

SHINING STAR KARAN

VIEWERS CHOICE UMAR RIAZ#umran #KaranIsTheBoss #UmarIsTheBoss #BiggBoss15 — Ekampreet dhaliwal (@984akm) December 28, 2021

Mine too. I love #KaranKundrra and UR's friendship and bond. This is the highlight of BB15.#UmRan #KaranIsTheBoss SHINING STAR KARAN https://t.co/MuMshEjRNc — Nitika Verma (@imnitikaverma) December 28, 2021

Today i literally saw tears in umar eyes jab karan roka he was literally so down chod de bolke bathroom chala gaya anybody noticed that??? #KaranKundrra bohot affect kart hai #UmarRiaz maine itna bur laga #Biggboss15 #UmRan — Officially UmRash (@Samisamaniac) December 28, 2021

REAL RELATIONSHIP

KK to TP: Tu Apna Khel,Mai Apna Khelunga,Ab Jo Hoga Bahr Dekhengey KK to UR: MAI TERE SATH HON, TU AESA NAHI HAI, TU AESA MAT KAR, 2 WEEKS B SATH MAI KHELENGEY His priorities r vry clear unlike rest of HM's#KaranKundrra #UmarRiaz #UmRan

SHINING STAR KARAN https://t.co/tUWJ68u1RP — ????????? (@_EyeShah_) December 28, 2021

Real bond and love #UmRan both love each other very much

When vamp was telling everyone about kk nai yeh kia etc

UR to vamp,or kis kis ko btai gi why shouting#Karankundrra #KKundrraSquad #KaranIsTheBoss — Rameenkhan (@Rameenk48930959) December 28, 2021

So glad #KaranKundrra told off TP when she was telling about #UmarRiaz. 'Are you dumb? Tu woh sab mat bol coz hamara thought process nahi match hota hai. Mein sirf Umar keliye karta hoon. ?' Karan's stand for Umar in front of TP. >#BB15 | #BiggBoss| #UmRan pic.twitter.com/X96GzmLiO6 — A ?? (Sid ?) (@BiggBossTw) December 28, 2021

In the latest episode, Karan Kundrra made it clear that his priority will be Umar Riaz and no one else. Karan feels his thought process with Tejasswi doesn't match and hence they should play individually. Unlike what he told Umar about playing together for the remaining days.