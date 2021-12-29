Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra's fans shower love on UmRan bond after their fight – view tweets

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, the contendership task for the Ticket To Finale task continues. Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra got into an argument for the first time. UmRan fans have showered them will all the love. In the previous episode, we saw Bigg Boss asking housemates to discuss mutually and nominate one contestant they want to oust from the Ticket To Finale task and also nominate for eliminations. However, the contestants couldn't come to a consensus. And hence, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale were nominated for eliminations. Tejasswi had lashed out at Karan for trying to save Rashami. Umar also got into an argument with Karan that he couldn't convince Teja to save Rashami. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 87, Live Updates: Bigg Boss SLAMS contestants for pre-planning cancellation of the task
Tonight, the fight continued. Umar told Karan that he is constantly around Teja all the time and hence he feels lonely. Later, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz got into an argument when Teja heard him talking to Abhijit about her and the task. Karan took Umar aside and asked him what is wrong with him. Umar is hurt because Karan is not supporting him in supporting Rashami or him. Karan tries his best to calm Umar down. He asks Umar to not play for anyone but himself. He asks Umar to focus on himself saying that Rashami can fight her own battles. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Asim Riaz CLARIFIES on his controversial tweet, fans angry with Bigg Boss 15's Rashami Desai and more
Later, when Umar and Rashami talk, Rashami tell Umar that she hasn't seen Karan doing as much for him as he has been supporting Karan in the tasks and the game. Kundra has a hint of what Rashami is trying to do and hence is giving out subtle hints to Umar about the same. Now, UmRan fans have come out in support of the two brothers on the show. While the channel continues to show somewhat hostility between Karan and Umar, UmRan fans are sure that their friendship is stronger than it seems on TV. Check out their tweets below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra cannot stop blushing after Rakhi Sawant tells him to marry Tejasswi Prakash
In the latest episode, Karan Kundrra made it clear that his priority will be Umar Riaz and no one else. Karan feels his thought process with Tejasswi doesn't match and hence they should play individually. Unlike what he told Umar about playing together for the remaining days.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.