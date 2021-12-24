Urfi Javed goes bizarre again! Trolls ask, 'kutte ne kapde katar dia kya?'

Urfi Javed has become trolls favourite. She gets trolled almost every day for her bizarre fashion statement but the girl is not ready to give up. She was spotted in town once again wearing a blue outfit that was obviously bizarre. As soon the paparazzi shared the video of her she started getting trolled. Many asked her if the dog bit all her dress, while others called her beggar for her bizarre fashion sense. the users even commented that she is an attention seeker and does it every time to grab eyeballs. Also Read - 83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's film is a milestone; Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor and more shower praise

Urfi came into the limelight after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT hosted by and ever since then she doesn't leave a single opportunity to be in news with her style game. Urfi has been in the news for her interview too where she declared that she will never marry a muslim man.

In an interaction with India Today she said, " I am a Muslim girl. Most of the hate comments I receive are from Muslim people. They say that I am tarnishing the image of Islam. They hate me because Muslim men want their women to behave in a certain way. They want to control all the women in the community. I don’t believe in Islam because of this. The reason why they troll me is because I don't behave the way they expect me to as per their religion. I will never marry a Muslim guy. I don't believe in Islam and I don't follow any religion, so, I don't care who I fall in love with. We should marry whoever we want to."

This statement of Urfi bought her a lot of criticism and as usual she is unaffected.