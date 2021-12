Urfi Javed has lost her heart to Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz? REVEALS what she feels about him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Express News Bollywood (@expressnewsbollywood)

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed often makes it to the headlines because of her bold outfits. But this time around, she has made it to the headlines for calling Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz cute. As she had a conversation with the paps during her latest outing, she was asked to speak about the contestants of the show. When asked about Umar Riaz, she stated that she finds him to be very cute. 'Bohot pyaara hai wo' she said further mentioning that she desires to meet him. She asked the paparazzi to tell Umar Riaz that whenever he is out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, he should meet her. Well, looks like Umar has a big fan in Urfi Javed. Ahem. Watch the video above.