Bigg Boss 17 winner: Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mahashetty are the top 5 finalists. Chances are high that among Munawar, Abhishek, and Ankita, will be the top 3 finalists. As per Twitter trends, it seems that Munawar will win the show; however, as Bigg Boss is known for its unpredictability, especially regarding the winner, nobody can predict anything at this moment. According to a recent report, Arun Mahashetty is rumoured to be the fifth contestant to be evicted from the show. It means fans of Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Ankita Lokhande still have a chance to make their favorite win. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Finale Live: Is Mannara Chopra eliminated from the winner's race? Here's what we know

According to recent speculation, Arun Mahashetty has been the first contestant to be eliminated from the top 5 finalists. Rumours are also strong that Mannara Chopra will be the fourth contestant to be evicted. As the speculations have been going on for weeks, the top three finalists will be Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar. As of now, the voting lines are closed, but the good part is that the voting lines will be opened once again. The voting lines will be opened again for the top two finalists around 11:45 pm today, which means ardent fans of the top 2 finalists will have one more chance to make sure that their favorite contestant wins the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Bharti Singh reveals who will lift the trophy? Adds much needed comic relief to the anticipation

Celebrities like Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan have already arrived at the show. While Suniel will be promoting his upcoming reality show Dance Deewane, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan will be talking about their upcoming new film Shaitaan in the grand finale.Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek are inside the house playing fun games with the contestants. Former contestants like Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Ayesha Khan, and others are also inside the house currently."