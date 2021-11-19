War of the exes! Bigg Boss 15 planning to make Pratik Sehajpal contest with former girlfriend Pavitra Punia?

Bigg Boss 15 makers are reportedly rather stressed with the low TRPs. It is being said that Voot is making a lot of money as people are glued into the live feed. However, the TV viewership is declining every week. Now, that the cricket tournament is over let us see if the ratings pick up. The latest rumour that is doing the rounds is that Paras Chhabra is being pursued to go in as a challenger. There is no confirmation from anyone on the same. It is now confirmed that Moose Jattana and Shivin Narang are not entering the show. It seems the makers are planning to bring in Pavitra Punia and Paras Chhabra. Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya are also supposed to get inside with them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is it high time Pratik Sehajpal should take a break from Neha Bhasin? Vote now

As we know, Pavitra Punia and Pratik Sehajpal were dating for close to six months. The couple needed their relationship as both of them were volatile people. It seems their fights started getting too aggressive. We have to see if the two start fighting inside the house too. Pavitra Punia knows the game well. She is also a very volatile person. We can expect her to shake up things. Let us see if this is indeed true. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Dumb spoiled brat' Tejasswi Prakash gets lectured for using condescending tone with Nishant Bhat – read tweets

Moreover, Paras Chhabra was also in a relationship with Pavitra Punia. The two had a very ugly break-up. She went on record to talk about how much money she spent on him when they were dating. Will it be teen ka tadka on the show? In season 13, we had late Sidharth Shukla on the show with Rashami Desai and Arti Singh, two of his rumoured lady loves but he conducted himself so well. The makers are concerned over the low TRPs and just planning to get the numbers back! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 48, Live Updates: Neha Bhasin gets mad at Pratik Sehajpal due to his misbehaviour