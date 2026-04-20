Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner, won Rs 15 lakh cash prize, electric scooter, jewellery voucher worth Rs 10 lakh

Tanvi Kolte, winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, takes home 15 lakh cash, a scooter, and a jewellery voucher. Here's everything about her journey, career, and rise to fame.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner: Tanvi Kolte has been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 6. Host Riteish Deshmukh announced her name at the grand finale. She was awarded a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh, a trendy electric scooter, a trophy, and a Rs 10 lakh voucher from a jewellery business. Tanvi won the hearts of many with her performances on Bigg Boss Marathi 6. Let's learn more about the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner.

Who is Tanvi Kolte?

Tanvi Kolte has become an emerging celebrity who is making her mark in the Marathi entertainment industry. She was born in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, on February 7, 1998, and is currently 28 years old. Before moving to Mumbai to seek a career in the Marathi entertainment sector, she was raised in Ratnagiri.

Tanvi Kolte education and career

Tanvi's first journey into show business was during her time in school and college, when she took part in several plays and theatrical productions. She graduated from Sinhgad Institute of Technology & Science (SITS), Pune, with a B.Tech in information technology (IT). Tanvi started modelling at a young age by competing in several events. She won titles including Miss Goa 2020 and Miss Ratnagiri 2018. Later she started to create content which she posted on social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanvi Kolte (@tanvikolte06)

Tanvi Kolte played Sinchana in the current Marathi TV serial Lakshmi Niwas prior to Bigg Boss Marathi 6. She quit the show to compete in Riteish Deshmukh's competition.

Tanvi's Bigg Boss Marathi 6 journey

Tanvi Kolte showed her sensitive side in the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house by talking about the death of her father. She talked about her personal struggles and the fact that she lost her father earlier this year. Tanvi and her father were quite close, and she missed him a lot when she was living there.

Tanvi developed a close bond with Raqesh Bapat, whom she views as an elder brother, while they were staying together in the BB house. As one of the show's top two competitors, she felt privileged to share the stage alongside Bapat. Tanvi won the title of "Dhaakad Girl" during the game.

Tanvi Kolte said that the show has given her a sense of identity after winning Bigg Boss Marathi 6. Riteish Deshmukh's show has made her a household name. Tanvi is currently the Bigg Boss Marathi champion.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more