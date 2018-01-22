1921 box office collection day 10: Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra's film sees an upward trend, collects Rs 13.61 crore

After enjoying a decent opening weekend, Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra starrer 1921 witnessed an upward trend in its second weekend at the box office. Since there were no big releases, the horror film remained the first choice for the moviegoers. It raked in Rs 88 lakhs yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 13.61 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on his Twitter account, "#1921Movie [Week 2] Fri 51 lakhs, Sat 64 lakhs, Sun 88 lakhs. Total: ₹ 13.61 cr" Also Read - 1921 box office collection day 20: Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra's film holds well, collects Rs 15.57 crore

Despite clashing with Kaalakaandi and Mukkabaaz, the Vikram Bhatt directorial venture has made its presence and dominated over other releases at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 15 crore (Cost of production + cost of print and advertising), 1921 will surely recover its investment through its theatrical run. Looking at the current trend, the film is expected to earn around Rs 16-17 crore at the ticket window. The film revolves around a couple dealing with their dark pasts and secrets to secure their present and future.

Earlier in a statement Zareen had said, "I have never done a horror genre so, it's very challenging for me. But I am really looking forward to this one." On the occasion of the first day of shoot Vikram said "The point is to just not scare but to make the audience feel for the characters that and want them protected. 1921 is a film that goes beyond the genre. Why can't the villain of a great love be a great evil?" Anyway, have you watched the film? Did you liked it? Share with us your thoughts and reviews about 1921 in the comments section below!