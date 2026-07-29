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The Odyssey Box Office collection day 13: Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland’s historical epic crosses Rs 155 crore gross in India

Explore The Odyssey box office collection for day 13 here as this historical epic has crossed Rs 155 crore gross in India. Find out how this Chritopher Nolan and Tom Holland starrer is doing in India.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: July 29, 2026 8:19 PM IST
The Odyssey Box Office collection day 13: Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland’s historical epic crosses Rs 155 crore gross in India

The Odyssey Box Office collection day 13

The Odyssey Box Office collection day 13: The movie that everyone is talking about right now has to be The Odyssey. This historical epic is Christopher Nolan’s latest movie, and it has taken theatres by storm. The Odyssey box office collection for India has currently crossed over Rs 155 crore gross. Let’s dive in to see The Odyssey box office collection for day 13 here to see how this movie is doing.

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The Odyssey Box Office collection day 13

Christopher Nolan's historical epic, The Odyssey, continues its strong theatrical run following its release on Friday, July 17, 2026. The Odyssey box office collection for day 13 is currently estimated at a net of Rs 2.22 crore across 3,368 shows nationwide, according to Sacnilk. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 155.02 crore and total India net to Rs 129.87 crore so far.

Across individual languages on Day 13, the English version of this movie led with Rs 2.01 crore net, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 0.21 crore net. Till date, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 129.87 crore, bringing its total domestic gross to Rs 155.02 crore.

According to media reports and trackers, The Odyssey has gained massive international revenues, with Christopher Nolan's epic crossing $639 million worldwide. The movie continues to maintain momentum across premium IMAX formats globally.

The Odyssey Day-Wise Box Office collection day 13

  • Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 17.40 crore
  • Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 22.00 crore
  • Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 21.90 crore
  • Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 8.00 crore
  • Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 8.35 crore
  • Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 6.50 crore
  • Day 7 (1st Thursday) - Rs 6.15 crore
  • Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 6.85 crore
  • Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 11.05 crore
  • Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - Rs 11.45 crore
  • Day 11 (2nd Monday) - Rs 3.85 crore
  • Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) - Rs 4.15 crore
  • Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) - Rs 2.22 crore (Live)

About The Odyssey

This epic movie is an adaptation of Greek poet Homer’s The Odyssey. The plot of this movie follows around King Odysseus as he sets out on a journey to return back to his kingdom after the Trojan War. We will see a star-studded cast of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and others.

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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