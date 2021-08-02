5 Blockbusters, 8 Hits, 1 Superhit – How Shah Rukh Khan continued as the undisputed KING of the box office in the 2000s; leaving Salman, Ajay, Aamir, Akshay miles behind

There has been no looking back for Shah Rukh Khan ever since he debuted back in 1992. Delivering one massive hit after another on the back of sparkling reviews for both his films and performances, SRK has unequivocally etched his name as a legend in the annals of cinema, and mind you, we're talking about the global stage, not just in India. In our earlier box office story on Shah Rukh Khan, we demonstrated how he was in a league all of his own back in the 90s, with none of the big stars of the decade even coming close, and as a companion piece to that article, we're once again going to elaborate in detail how nobody came close to dethroning King Khan in the 2000s (2000-2009) as he continued to dominate the box office. Also Read - From the emergence of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Govinda to being offered the role of the hero's brother – Chunky Panday lists 5 reasons for his setback after 5 hits in a row [EXCLUSIVE]

Sample this: had delivered five blockbusters, eight hits and one superhit in the 2000s alone, after delivering five blockbusters, four hits and three superhits in the 90s, making it a total of ten blockbusters, 11 hits and four superhits across two decades – most stars don't reach even half of those numbers across their entire careers. In comparison, had two blockbusters (to go with two hits and two superhits), while and had just one blockbuster and though the latter almost matched the total number of hits (by doing many more films) as SRK (not including his blockbusters), the former's total hits, too, weren't close.

As for , he had the worst phase of his career in the 2000s, with just one blockbuster and three hits. The only superstar who came remotely close to Shah Rukh Khan's numbers was with the same number of blockbusters as the Baadshah of Bollywood, but had only one clean hit other than his blockbusters. Coming to the overall success ratio at the box office, it was only Aamir who was close to SRK's almost 60% success rate albeit by doing way less movies.

Let's take a look at the collections of all Shah Rukh Khan hits in the 2000s...

Josh (2000) - Rs. 17.83 crore nett [Verdict: Semit-Hit]

(2000) - Rs. 41.88 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

(2001) - Rs. 55.65 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

(2002) - Rs. 13.52 crore nett [Verdict: Semit-Hit]

Devdas (2002) - Rs. 41.66 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

Chalte Chalte (2003) - Rs. 19.44 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

(2003) - Rs. 38.55 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

Main Hoon Na (2004) - Rs. 36.20 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

Veer-Zaara (2004) - Rs. 41.86 crore nett [Verdict: Superhit]

(2006) - Rs. 44.41 crore nett [Verdict: Semit-Hit]

Don (2004) - Rs. 50.35 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

(2007) - Rs. 67.69 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

(2007) - Rs. 79.42 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

(2008) - Rs. 84.68 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]



It's only in the last decade that Shah Rukh Khan has seen a few setbacks, but like we said before, once a King, always a King, and he's bound to come roaring back, and in case y'all have any doubts, take a look again at the numbers above – like we said before, what SRK has achieved over just two decades, most would give an arm and a leg to attain half of those figures through their entire careers.