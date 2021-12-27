Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Director Kabir Khan's 83 movie may have received ubiquitously glowing reviews and has enjoyed excellent word of mouth ever since it hit cinema halls, but, unfortunately, that doesn't seem to have translated into a positive response at the box office. While the collections are nothing to hide one's face about, not by a long stretch, the fact of the matter is that a lot more was expected given the hype and acclaim, not to mention the nostalgic subject and the populous sentiment it brings with it. An opening weekend collection of Rs. 47.10 crore nett is pretty decent, but not when 83 the film's budget and the non-existent Christmas holiday push, coupled with the performance of other biggies post the COVID-19 pandemic biggies are considered.