83 box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh starrer faces negligible drop but still finds no way out of the hole it's in

While the box office collection of Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan and Deepika Padukone's 83 movie is nothing to hide one's face about, not by a long stretch, the fact of the matter is that a lot more was expected given the hype, acclaim, budget and reviews, not to mention the nostalgic subject and the populous sentiment it brings with it