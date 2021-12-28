83 the movie may have received ubiquitously glowing reviews and has enjoyed excellent word of mouth ever since it hit cinema halls, but, unfortunately, that doesn't seem to have translated into a positive response at the box office. An opening weekend collection of Rs. 47.10 crore nett is pretty decent, but not when 83 the film's budget and the non-existent Christmas holiday push, coupled with the performance of other biggies post the COVID-19 pandemic biggies are considered. Similarly a haul of Rs. 7.50 crore nett on its first Monday, a normal drop from its opening day would've been more than acceptable were the opening weekend collections up to the mark to begin with. Also Read - Katrina Kaif wrapped in Vicky Kaushal's arms to Rhea Kapoor's lip-lock with Karan Boolani, B-town couples and their party PDA

So what are the reasons for 83's box office debacle. We've drawn up a list of what we feel are the prime reasons...

Lack of promotions

Lack of promotions

The problem with 83 is that it's simply not bringing in the desired numbers in mass pockets (read tier 2 and 3 centres). The major reason behind this is that many people were not even aware that the film is releasing and the fact of the matter is that the lack of promotions, primarily by the film's leading man, Ranveer Singh, has not at all interviewed the movie, which has led to a lack of awareness for the film. Plus, there was a distinct lack of hoarding and promotional material as opposed to Sooryavanshi and Pushpa.

Exorbitant ticket pricing

Surprisingly, the audience is still thronging single screens and low-end multiplexes for a dubbed Telugu movie like Pushpa while though its performing at respectable levels in metros, particularly in the high-end multiplexes, the business there is being divided by Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa. The prime reason here is the ticket prices. Those who are aware in the interiors would rather spend less money and watch Pushpa while many in the metros would rather wait for RRR than spend big bucks after having spend a similar amount for Spider-Man. Bottomline: It's ridiculous to peg tickets at Rs. 300 or more in smaller cities and towns and above Rs. 1000 in metros. In the quest of making a quick buck, exhibitors (read theater owners) have shot themselves or rather distributors and producers (since other movies are still running well).

Negativity against Bollywood

There's still a lot of negativity against Bollywood, especially against top-flight commercial stars, emanating from the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, and most of this aftermath has been created by trolls and fundamentalists with nothing better to do than target the creative arts for no reason whatsoever. The NCB angle, where Bollywood has been uselessly dragged into the much with zero proof to back those tall claims also doesn't help.

Inopportune timing

It's just 83 the film's fate that it had to release at a time when both Allu Arjun's Pushpa and No Way Home are running riot at the box office, thus, unfortunately, finding itself sandwiched between the two money-spinners.

Budgeting gone wrong

Budgeting gone wrong

Many a time, it's budgets that fail a good film, and make no mistake, 83 movie is a great piece of mainstream cinema. It's just imprudently priced, with the production cost, salaries for the entire cast and ex-cricketers, P&A (print and advertising) and multiple delays allegedly skyrocketing its budget to an eye-popping Rs. 270 crore. Even Sooryavanshi, Bollywood's only commercial success (a superhit) post the COVID-19 pandemic would find recovery tough going at that price tag, the OTT, satellite, music and overseas rights notwithstanding.

All these factors taken together has prevented the starrer, featuring an extended cameo by wifey and producer , and directed by Kabir Khan, from neither receiving the much-needed boost a holiday like the Christmas weekend usually guarantees nor holding on at far better levels in its weekdays.