From 83 and Mohnejo Daro to Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos, the last decade (read 2010-2019) has seen its fair share of massive disasters in Bollywood. To be fait, several Bollywood movies have bit the dust and been declared as disasters at the box office right from 1953 when Sohrab Modi's Jhansi Ki Rani was one of the first Hindi films to tank miserably at the box office. As the years have gone buy so have the rate of disasters occurring and the amount of money they lose grown exponentially. And with the insane amount of money riding on Bollywood since the past 12-15 years, a movie ending up as a disaster not only severely affects the trade, but also drills a gargantuan hole in the finances of producers and distributors, not to mention crushing the hopes of exhibitors (read theatre owners).