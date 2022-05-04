Acharya has tanked badly after a fab start. It is going to be one of the biggest flops of and 's career. The budget of Acharya is Rs 140 crores, and it is unlikely to recover that amount. In fact, experts are saying that it would have been a lot better if they had opted for a direct release on OTT. Amazon Prime Video was ready to shell out a good amount for the digital rights. The movie is coming on the platform on May 27, 2022. Filmmaker has been trolled badly for his poor script and narration. The film struggled to make even Rs 50 lakh on day four and the numbers are dipping further in the week. Also Read - Arpita Khan Eid Party: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in one frame, Salman Khan with ladies, Shehnaaz Gill-Jacqueline Fernandez bonding and other INSIDE PICS

A Twitter handle named Indian Box Office tweeted, "Disastrous Monday for #Acharya in all territories with negligible shares. Around 90Cr loss for the movie, considering only worth share the loss is more than 95Cr. The distributors demanding for 50Cr compensation in this 90Cr loss." As we reported, Radhe Shyam with a loss of Rs 120 crores is the biggest flop of recent times. Acharya is coming second with a figure of Rs 80-90 crores. The other films in the list are , Zero and 83.

Chiranjeevi's next movie is Godfather. It is the Telugu remake of Lucifer. The original movie is a blockbuster. Ram Charan has some very good projects due to the grand success of RRR. In fact, the box office figures if Nandamuri Balkrishna's Akhanda were far better than Acharya. Let us see how the superstars make a comeback!