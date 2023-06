Om Raut's Adipurush is the film the whole of India is waiting for. , 's movie based on the Ramayan is made on a huge budget. It is loaded with VFX which makes it a very expensive project. The film got postponed as the initial teaser got an extremely poor response. Now, everyone is liking the special effects and soothing music that has proved to be an USP. It seems the movie has sold 39,000 tickets so far in the national chains for its Hindi version. This means that it is kind of assured of an opening weekend of 100 crores. Adipurush needs to sustain the momentum if it has to recover the budget of Rs 500 crores plus. Also Read - Adipurush day 1 box office collection: Hindi version of Prabhas starrer to be a bumper opening; has made THIS much already in advance booking

ADIPURUSH TICKET PRICES HIKED

The news is that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh bookings might open from Wednesday. The government of Andhra Pradesh has given permission to the makers to hike the fees by Rs 50. Also Read - Adipurush: Makers of Prabhas starrer hike ticket price for seat next to Lord Hanuman? Here's what we know

As per Pinkvilla, 18,500 tickets have been sold in PVR while 12, 500 tickets are sold in Inox and the remaining 8,000 in Cinepolis. It looks like Adipurush will get the third best post-pandemic opening for the Hindi version after Pathaan and . If it maintains this pace, it can beat the opening of Pathaan. 's movie made Rs 57 crores all over India on day one. Also Read - Adipurush: This south Indian actress faces wrath from Prabhas fans as she takes a dig at his look as Ram

Trending Now

Adipurush can enjoy a golden run at the box office in the month of June and July. and 's Satyaprem Ki Katha is coming on June 29 while Rocky Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on the 28th of July. The hype around the movie is huge. and Ananya Birla have booked 10,000 tickets each for underprivileged children. Now, reports have come that Adipurush has already made Rs one crore at the Karnataka box office in pre-sales. Prabhas holds the record with 2.

#Adipurush: too near to clock 1CR Pre sales at Karnataka Box Office ? Exact numbers shortly, stay tuned to @Karnatakaa_BO ?#Prabhas #AdipurushBookings — ??? | ????????? ??? ?????? (@Karnatakaa_BO) June 12, 2023

Adipurush also stars as Hanuman. The makers have kept the look of Saif Ali Khan as under wraps. It seems he is the USP of the movie.