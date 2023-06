Adipurush is the next big release. The film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and others is going to hit the theatres on June 16. There is a tremendous buzz around the film and fans are more than excited to see their beloved Prabhas essaying the role of Lord Ram in this Ramayan-inspired drama. Many also have their eyes on the box office numbers as it is expected that Adipurush will perform tremendously well and break a few records too. But will it get a bumper opening like Pathaan, RRR and more? Here's what we know. Also Read - Adipurush Advance Bookings: Prabhas film's ticket price hiked in Andhra Pradesh? Karnataka touches Rs 1 crore in pre sales

Adipursuh day 1 box office prediction

As reported by Track Tollywood, , starrer Adipurush is surely going to have a great opening day in the theatres. There are chances that its worldwide day-one collection will cross Rs 100 crore mark. If the report is anything to go by, Adipurush is looking to collect close to Rs 55 crore only in the Telugu states. From North India, the film is eyeing at somewhere close to Rs 30 crore collection. Return on Investments estimates are said to be Rs 15 crore. So the report states that Adipurush will collect Rs 100 crore in India itself. Plus, the overseas collection is expected to cross Rs 130 crore mark taking the total collection of the film to around Rs 130 crore. These are simply the early estimates and the final numbers will come in only when the film hits the theatres.

Will Adipurush beat Pathaan?

Well, if Adipurush manages to cross Rs 130 crore mark with its worldwide collection on its opening day then it will beat starrer Pathaan. King Khan's film had approximately collected Rs 100-110 crore on its day one. Among the other films that manages to cross Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day are SS Rajamouli's RRR, Yash's KGF 2, Prabhas' Baahubali 2 and Prabhas' Saaho. It remains to be seen if Adipurush joins this list or not.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and has Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist. He plays the role of Lankesh, the version of . There is a lot of buzz around the film, the stars, the VFX, and more. One wonders if all the buzz will translate into box office numbers or not.