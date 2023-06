Adipurush is ruling the internet currently. The film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan has left netizens enraged. Fans are unhappy with how the ancient epic Ramayana and its characters have been portrayed in the film. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is trending on Twitter since its release as it is receiving severe backlash. However, despite all the negative reviews, Adipurush has performed really well at the box office. The early estimates of day 2 collection are out and Adipurush seems to have already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas charged this enormous fee for the Om Raut film? Actor's phenomenal growth from debut film will leave you shell-shocked

Adipurush box office day 2 report

On day one, , and Saif Ali Khan starrer managed to rake in Rs 140 crore at the box office. Not just in the regional states, the Hindi version of the film also performed really well. The trend continued on day 2. As reported by Sacnilk.com, Adipurush has done a business of Rs 65 crore across all languages. Talking about the Hindi version of the film, Adipurush has reportedly made approximately Rs 37 crore on day 2. With these collections, the total box office collection of Adipurush goes past Rs 200 crore. Even overseas, Adipurush managed to get a bumper opening. The film joined the league of RRR, Pathaan and others to enter the Rs 100 crore club on day one itself. Talking about day 2, these are the early estimates and the final numbers for day 2 are yet to come in.

Adipurush helmed by Om Raut has Ramayana as the backdrop. Prabhas plays the role of (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon is Janaki (Sita Maa) and is Shesh (Lord Laxman). Saif Ali Khan is the evil Lanked (Raavan). He kidnaps Janaki and then there is a war between him and Raghav. Fans were utterly disappointed with many aspects of Adipurush including the cringe dialogues, Saif Ali Khan's look and more. Some are even calling for a ban on the film.