Adipurush is currently a hot topic of discussion. Netizens appear enraged over this Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer. Directed by Om Raut, the film is receiving severe backlash on social media over several aspects of Adipurush. Netizens are not happy with how the film has turned out to be given that it has a backdrop of Ramayana. However, despite the controversy, Adipurush has done phenomenal business at the box office. The first weekend has turned out to be an exceptional one for Prabhas starrer as it has made massive money!

Adipurush day 3 box office collection

The reports for , starrer Adipurush day 3 box office collections are out now. Early estimates suggest that Adipurush has made approximately Rs 64 crore at the domestic box office, as reported by India Today. If the numbers are true, then it takes the total collection of Adipurush cross Rs 300 crore mark within three days of its release. On the first day, Adiprusuh collected approximately Rs 140 crore worldwide. It registered one of the greatest opening day collections and broke several records too. As per a tweet shared by team T-series, Adipurush added another Rs 100 crore on the second day taking the total collection to Rs 240 crore. The early estimates of the third-day collection state that the film has made around Rs 64 crore and that makes for Rs 300+ crore. It remains to be seen if the trend continues over the first Monday too. Let's wait and watch!

Adipurush continues to mesmerise audiences worldwide, surpassing expectations with a bumper opening of ₹140 CR on Day 1, it adds ₹100 CR on Day 2, taking the total collection to a phenomenal ₹240 CR in just two days! Jai Shri Ram ?https://t.co/0gHImE23yj#Prabhas @omraut… pic.twitter.com/EOCb2GroSQ — T-Series (@TSeries) June 18, 2023

Adipurush dialogues to be revamped

On the other hand, the makers of Adipurush have pulled a bold move and have decided to revamp the dialogues that hurt the sentiments of the masses. Writer Manoj Muntashir shared a post revealing that the dialogues will be changed and will reflect in the film from next week. After the release of the film, a lot of netizens expressed disappointment and even called for ban on the film.