This is a huge blow. Adipurush fails to perform on its first Monday and crashes down at the box office so badly that the makers have never even imagined about it. The negativity around the film has impacted the business of the film, and it is reported that the film earned around 10 crore in Hindi releases. Yes, you read it right, the first weekend of the film was good only because of the hype around it, and after three days of its release, if the film is good, it passes the litmus test on Monday. It is also claimed that on weekends too, the film was not performing well, but the numbers were huge due to pre-bookings. Also Read - Adipurush controversy: Manoj Muntashir gets security from Mumbai Police over threats to life [Check Deets]

Om Raut fails badly with his dream film Adipurush and gives the biggest flop of his career ever. Even the trade experts express their disappointment for Prabhas, saying that clearly the star didn't deserve this. Talking about the box office numbers, many trade experts didn't write the number because it is so bad in front of a mammoth film like Adipurush that is made in around 500–600 crore. However, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan mentioned the number, which is 10 crore in Hindi release, and it's a huge blow. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas was unwilling to play Lord Ram; Here’s how Om Raut convinced him

Today #Adipurush {Hindi} is facing huge drop as expected. Monday business might be ₹10Cr+! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 19, 2023

#Adipurush CRASHES AT THE BOX OFFICE ON MONDAY... The downfall is so high that it will now struggle to even breathe in cinemas... The film has been thoroughly REJECTED by audiences, proving to be just a WEEKEND WONDER! — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) June 19, 2023

THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY…

After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday.#Hindi version. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/HJT4hHT80u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2023

Adipurush faced massive criticism from fans and netizens; everyone lashed out at Om Raut for making a disaster and mockery of the Ramayana. Many slammed Om Raut for his vision and pulled him for poor VFX and even questioned about where did he used the 500 crore budget? Fans are waiting for Prabhas to hit back with Project K and Saalar. Also Read - Adipurush controversy: Dipika Chikhlia turns Sita again; netizens say, 'Aapke jesi Sita Mata...'