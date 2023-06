Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and others received a bumper opening at the box office. Despite all the negative reviews and criticism, the film did massive business over the first weekend. It crossed the Rs 300 crore mark within the first three days. However, Adipurush helmed by Om Raut failed to pass the Monday test at the box office and numbers have been dipping since. Even on the first Tuesday, Adipurush could not get the numbers back on track. Also Read - Adipurush: Will the change in dialogues bring the crashing box office collection back on track? [Exclusive]

All you need to know about Adipurush box office collection day 5

As per the latest reports, Adipurush has managed to make Rs 10 crore at the box office on the first Tuesday at the Indian box office. These early estimates and total collections are yet to come in. By the end of the first Monday, Adipurush collected Rs 375 crore Worldwide. The pace at which Adipurush was flying has definitely slowed down. One wonders if the drop in numbers is because of the controversy that followed post the release of Adipurush. Will the film touch the Rs 500 crore mark? Makers have their fingers crossed. Also Read - Adipurush controversy: Ramanand Sagar's son slams Manoj Muntashir and makers 'You can't do this with the audience'

Adipurush controversy

Since the release, and , film is ruling social media as makers are being slammed by the netizens. Viewers are unhappy with a lot of aspects of Adipurush including the dialogues, looks and more. Saif Ali Khan essays the role of Raavan/Lankesh in the film and netizens were shocked to see the way he has been portrayed in the film. Writer Manoj Muntashir too became the target of social media trolling and bashing because of a few dialogues. It was recently that he announced that the dialogues that hurt the sentiments of the masses will be changed. Keeping up with the promise, the makers have changed the dialogues that were deemed 'tapori' by some. Many even called for a ban on the film as viewers were that furious. In fact, even the original cast of 's Ramayan expressed major disappointment with the makers of Adipurush. Even Prem Sagar slammed the makers. Now, it remains to be seen if the changes help the film to get back on track on box office. Also Read - Adipurush box office day 5: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon film sinks below Monday's dismal collection