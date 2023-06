Om Raut's movie Adipurush has got everyone talking. The film courted a massive controversy the moment it made it to the theatres. Viewers expressed major disappointment in the film as many did not agree with how the ancient epic Ramayan has been demonstrated in the film. The dialogues were deemed 'tapori', Saif Ali Khan's look as Lankesh got severe backlash and much more. However, at the box office, the film has managed to make decent numbers. By the end of six days, Adipurush managed to cross Rs 400 crore mark. Also Read - Adipurush: OG Lakshman Sunil Lahri reacts on people of other faiths protesting against Prabhas, Om Raut's film [Exclusive]

Adipurush day 6 box office report is here

As per the latest update, , and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush has managed to mint approximately Rs 410 crore at the global box office. As per reports, Adipurush tanked massively at the Indian box office as it made around Rs 7.5 crore approximately on day 6. The Hindi version of the film contributed Rs 4 crore to that collection, as reported by Sacnilk.com. The Worldwide collection of Adipurush at the end of day 5 was about Rs 395 crore as shared by T-Series. The first three days proved to be the best for Adipurush as the film made massive business. It crossed Rs 100 crore mark on day one itself. The Worldwide collection of Adipurush was Rs 140 crore on its opening day.

Will Adipurush win big at BO with masterstroke?

Now, the makers of Adipurush have pulled a big masterstroke. They have slashed the prices of tickets to Rs 150 and urged all the Indians to watch the film in theatres. It remains to be seen if this move helps the makers to get the numbers back on track. Adipurush has been made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore reportedly and fans had high expectations from the film. But the film has received very drastic reactions, so much that many even want the film to be banned. Stars like , Sunil Lahiri and many more who have starred in epics like Ramayana and have spoken against Adipurush.