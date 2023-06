There were high expectations from Adipurush. Fans were highly excited for Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer that has a backdrop of Ramayana. But fans were met with major disappointment. A massive controversy followed the release of Adipurush as many objected to how the ancient epic and its characters have been shown in the film. Fans were highly upset with the dialogues used in the film and also the look of Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. Despite the negative reviews, the film managed to have a good opening weekend. However, the film started falling at the box office on the first Monday. Now, the day 7 box office report is out. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan rejected two films on Ramayan, one with Adipurush connect

Adipurush box office report is out

As per a report in Sacnilk, Adipurush made only Rs 5.5 crore across all languages. The Hindi version of the film contributed massively to the box office and it made Rs 3.8 crore approximately on the seventh day. The fall is massive and it seems that Adipurush is going to have a tough time getting the status of a box office superhit. The domestic nett collection of the film now reportedly stands at 260.55 crore approximately. Also Read - Adipurush Controversy: After Manoj Muntashir, director Om Raut gets police protection?

Yesterday, T-series shared an update on the worldwide box office collection and claimed that the film had touched the mark of Rs 410 crore by the end of the sixth day. The worldwide collections of the film by the end of the seventh day are yet to come in. Also Read - Adipurush box office collection day 6: Prabhas starrer sees a dip but crosses the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide

It looks like the startegy of the makers to appease the audience by changing the dialogues that hurt the sentiments have not much worked in their favour. Their was a great furor over Hanuman saying, 'Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap, aag tere baap ki, toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki' in the film. The dialogue was then changed as it hurt many. The makers also pulled a masterstroke and slashed the ticket prices to Rs 150. They even appealed the massed to watch the film in theatres but guess the damage is already done. , Saif Ali Khan and other stars have yet not commented anything on the controversy. The film is helmed by Om Raut and is high on VFX.