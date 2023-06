The Adipurush controversy has derailed the film from the theatres, and it is struggling to earn even the basic amount of 3 to 4 crore across the theatres, and so far on the eighth day of its release, the film has earned only 3.25 crore. There are reports that the shows of the film have been cancelled at many theatres as there is no audience reaching the theatres. The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer turned out to be the biggest disappointment, and the film received major backlash for its VFX, portrayal of Sita, bad and cringe-worthy dialogues, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's looks as Raghav and Raavan, everything about Adipurush, and it only got worse after the audience reached the theatres and they had been slamming the film big time. Also Read - Adipurush row: Aashiesh Sharrma of Siya Ke Ram reacts on damage control by makers of Prabhas starrer; 'Do not justify the mistake, say sorry' [EXCLUSIVE]

The makers did a last-minute damage control by putting the edited dialogues of Hanuman and other stars on screen. But it didn't work in their favour; even the producers cut down the ticket prices to Rs. 150, and even the cheap price didn't bring the audience to the theatres. Om Raut made a mess, and he has been facing the maximum criticism for what he made from viewers, the original Ramayan cast, Mukesh Khanna, and many others. Also Read - Adipurush beauty Kriti Sanon gets snapped at Mukesh Chhabra's office; netizens have drastic reaction to her modern appearance [View Pics]

#Adipurush Hindi Nett Crossed 140Cr + Breakeven Done In North belt#Prabhas 's lowest Business Is Equal To Hit Business of Hindi Films ?️ RebelStar Range Bolthey ? pic.twitter.com/orxxvnvdPN — BENGALURU REBEL ™ (@RebelTweetzz) June 23, 2023

Prabhas and Kriti's chemistry too didn't save the film from sinking, and it is sad that a filmmaker couldn't make the best despite having everything from a budget to a dream cast. While T series producer Bhushan Kumar claims that Prabhas' lowest business is also a hit at Hindi Bo office and he expresses his confidence for the south star. Also Read - Adipurush row: Nepal resumes screening Hindi films, Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer still banned