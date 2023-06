Despite the largely unfavorable reviews, and 's Adipurush is raking in moolah. The movie has got a bumper start in many centres of the Hindi belt. Trade experts said it would make above Rs 20 crores in the Hindi belt but it was a conservative figure. Now, it looks like it will make Rs 35 to 40 crores. The numbers are coming in from Telugu belt too. It is Prabhas' strong territory and people have flocked to see the movie. Now, it is being said that the overall gross on day one from all over India is Rs 90 crores. This is the prediction by Ormax. Also Read - Adipurush on OTT: Prabhas' film's digital rights sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 250 crore? Know the truth

If Adipurush indeed makes Rs 90 crores on the opening day then it will beat the record held by Pathaan. 's movie has made Rs 57 crores on day one. Adipurush needs to hold well over the weekend and the coming week to recover its massive budget of Rs 500 crores plus. Pathaan was made on a much smaller budget. It made over Rs 1,000 crores at the global box office. Adipurush is doing great as of now.

PRABHAS' FILM CROSSES RS 20 CRORES IN HINDI BELT

As per Sacnilk, the movie has crossed Rs 23 crores in the Hindi belt till 4 pm. The numbers are expected to be higher in the evening. This is indeed huge. It seems the film is doing very well in Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Celebs like , and Ananya Birla have bought 10,000 tickets each of Adipurush to show it to underprivileged kids.

Those who have watched the film have liked the BGM and songs by Ajay and Atul Gogavale. Both the songs Jai Shree Ram and Siya Ram are hits on YouTube as well. Adipurush has got a great opening as we can see but what remains to be seen is if it can sustain despite the negativity on social media.

If the film does well despite this kind of flak it will be solely due to the star power of Prabhas.