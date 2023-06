Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush by Om Raut has arrived in theatres from today. The movie is being watched by masses in theatre halls but it is not getting the kind of response that one might expect. Adipurush is made on a huge budget and it has had its share of controversies too. The advance booking report of Adipurush is also quite high but the reactions after the release is shocking. And an expert astrologer has now weighed in on how will Adipurush fare at the box office. Also Read - Adipurush Hanuman ji seat: Monkey joins fans in theatre to watch Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer

Adipurush box office prediction: Astrologer talks about Prabhas' horoscope

Adipurush has a huge and famous cast and it has grabbed headlines in entertainment news. However, nowadays audiences have become more discerning. For them the content matters the most than the star cast, says Pandit Jagannath Guruji. "Simply banking on star power is no longer sufficient for success. Despite its favourable release date, Adipurush may not achieve the same level of success as Baahubali. This is partly due to Prabhas' horoscope and the unfavourable positioning of Rahu and Ketu, which may impact his fortunes." However, Guruji says that despite all the factors, the film Adipurush is expected to have a decent run at the Box Office. But right now, this is mere speculation. The alignment of stars is also a crucial factor for success, not just the presence of children or 3D elements in the cinema hall.

Astrologer says Adipurush actor Prabhas has challenging times ahead

Pandit Jagannath Guruji shares that Prabhas is facing a challenging period. And it will impact him most particularly until the end of 2024 and early 2025. He says that it is important to note that a film's success cannot be guaranteed solely based on the star leading it. Prabhas's last two films have not been up to the mark. Saaho and Radhe Shyam demonstrated that even though they featured Prabhas, they did not achieve blockbuster status. However, given the substantial investment in Adipurush, the producers are likely to recoup their expenses without much difficulty.

The highly anticipated film Adipurush boasts an impressive cast, with Prabhas portraying the role of Rama, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit, Sonal Chauhan as Mandodari, and Trupti Toradmal as Kaikeyi. Have you watched Adipurush yet?