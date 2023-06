As the day passes Adipurush is nearing its big release. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer is one of the most awaited film of the year. It is a cinematic adaptation of the epic Ramayana. Sparking controversies during the teaser release for poor VFX the makers have balanced out things with a spellbound trailer. The audience went gaga over the movie and have already booked their tickets in advance. The craze of Adipurush is humongous that it has already crossed Rs 100 crore in advance booking. Also Read - Adipurush Bookings: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer set to beat advance ticket sales of Drishyam 2, '83 but Pathaan looks invincible

Yes, you read that right. The movie is expected to have biggest opening weekend at the box office so far. Om Raut directorial will score high and may beat records set by other films. The advance booking window was opened on Sunday, way ahead of the global release. Reports state that Adipurush has already marked 36000 ticket sales only in the Hindi version. As per the early estimates in the Hindi belt, the starrer has already crossed Rs 1.40 crore mark while the 3D format has contributed Rs 1.35 crore. On the other hand, at the global box office, the movie has hit Rs 300 mark in advance booking, according to a viral post. Also Read - Gadar 2 teaser to be attached to Adipurush: Utkarsh Sharma aka Jeete reveals why the team took the decision

More surprising is that the sky-high ticket price has not stopped people from booking. Adipurush has still made a business with tickets being priced as high as Rs 2000. According to Times Now reports, In Delhi, the tickets are priced Rs 2000 at PVR: Vegas LUXE, Dwarka. At PVR Select City Walk (Gold) it is Rs 1800 and the first day is sold out. At Noida PVR Gold, Logix City Centre the tickets are costing Rs 1650. The situation is the same in other cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Also Read - Adipurush first movie review out: Critic calls it 'visually stunning', fans in disbelief

In Mumbai people will have to pay Rs 2000 to watch the mythological dram at Maison PVR: Living Room, Luxe, Jio World Drive, BKC. They can pay Rs 1700 at INOX, Insignia at Atria Mall but first day shows are sold out. Talking about Bangalore tickets are priced at Rs 1600 and Rs 1800 at Bangalore's PVR, Director's Cut, REX Walk. Going a little lower then tickets are priced Rs 1150 and Rs 1250 at PVR Gold, VR Bengaluru, Whitfield Road. In Kolkata tickets are available at Rs 1060 and 1090 at South City Mall and at Ouest Mall.

Adipurush is expected to be the break-all record becoming the biggest movie. It is made at a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore. Directed by Om Raut the film stars Prabhas, , Saif Ali Khan, , and Devdatta Nage as the main characters of Ramayana. It will open in cinemas on 16th June 2023.